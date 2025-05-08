Subham first reactions: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's maiden production is ‘wonderfully weird’, say fans after the premieres

Subham first reactions:Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s maiden production under Tralala Moving Pictures, Subham, will be released in theatres on May 9. Paid premieres for the film were rolled out in limited screens on May 7, and the early reactions are in. Here’s what the internet thinks of her film. (Also Read: Subham trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a hilarious cameo in her 1st production, a horror comedy about ‘alpha male’) Subham first reactions: Samantha Ruth Prabhu produced the film under Tralala Moving Pictures.

Subham is ‘wonderfully weird’

Filmmaker-actor Rahul Ravindran, who is also Samantha’s BFF, caught a premiere in Hyderabad and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The three couples, the ghosts, the charming coastal setting of Bhimilipuram… this movie is a total cutie man! Funny, sweet, endearing… #Subham has my heart. And one actress has done a special cameo… she absolutely killed it. Stardustmaxx she is! Catch #Subham in theatres from tomorrow!”

But it looks like it’s not just him who loved the film because a fan who also watched the film posted pictures from it on X, writing, “Just stepped out of the theatre after watching #Subham, and what a delightful surprise it turned out to be! It’s not your usual comedy — it’s a wonderfully weird, heartwarming ride packed with innocence and inventive storytelling. @Samanthaprabhu2 #Subham.”

Another fan thought the film was so funny, it invoked nostalgia to simpler times, “#Subham Chinnappudu Kshemanga velli labhanga randi, sandede sandadi laanti movies chusi enjoy chesinattu chesaa. (When I was a kid, I enjoyed watching films like Kshemamga Velli Labhamga Randi and Sandade Sandadi) Cable TV, Dish TV time period. Harshith, Charan congratulations bros pure nostalgia! Go and watch this family horror comedy with your family.”

One fan thought Samantha’s cameo in the film was hilarious, “I loved it. Full entertainment #Subham. Laughter ride. Go with your grandmother, parents, with kids clean comedy you will enjoy this. #Harshith & @ShriyaKontham. They killed it. Special mention to my #MaathaSamantha Expressions.”

Subham has ‘stretched-out scenes’

Not everyone was completely impressed with Subham because one person thought that the film was good, but had some laggy scenes, “Done with #Subham. The quirky storyline, engaging performances & crisp runtime make this Horror Comedy a great watch barring a few stretchedout scenes. Full Marks to #praveenkandregula for his writing. The Mixing of CinemaBandi into the storyline is a good touch.”

Another believed that the film could’ve been much better, “#Subham story had so much potential on Paper. But.......I know why #Samantha produced it! Loved the entertaining and few thrilling moments. My heart couldn't accept the fact that It could've been so much better.”

One X user thought the film got tiring as it progressed, “#Subham The second half falters significantly and goes nowhere. The film's biggest issue is that it runs on a single thread, and the horror-comedy, which feels fresh in the beginning, gets repetitive and tiring towards the end. The pacing is slow for the most part. The entire cast performed their roles well. The director showed some promise with the writing in the initial portions but fails to capitalize, leaving us with not much to take home. Not up to the mark!”

About Subham

Directed by Praveen Kandregula of Cinema Bandi-fame and written by Vasanth Mariganti, Subham is produced by Samantha and creative produced by Raj Nidimoru. Shor Police composed the film’s music while Vivek Sagar worked on the background score.

The cast includes Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Shalini Kondepudi, and Vamshidhar Goud. The film tells the story of a friend group of ‘alpha men’ who get bamboozled when their wives begin acting out after watching a TV show.