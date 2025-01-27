Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kanchana 4: Pooja Hegde, Nora Fatehi join Raghava Lawrence's horror comedy franchise

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jan 27, 2025 08:15 PM IST

Raghava Lawrence's Muni and Kanchana franchises are known for popularising the horror comedy genre. Here's what we know about Kanchana 4.

Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 4’s casting has finally been completed, and two female leads have been roped in for the project. While the actor-director is yet to announce anything, sources tell Hindustan Times that Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi have given their nod to star in it. (Also Read: Director Mohan G accuses Vetrimaaran, Anurag Kashyap of misrepresenting Brahmins in Bad Girl: 'Try with your own caste')

Raghava Lawrence directed, co-produced, wrote and starred in Kanchana 3.
Raghava Lawrence directed, co-produced, wrote and starred in Kanchana 3.

Kanchana 4 to be on floors soon

Last year in June, there were rumours that Mrunal Thakur will be a part of the horror comedy franchise. However, Raghava busted these on social media, writing, “Hi friends and fans, All the information regarding Kanchana 4 and casting that are circulating around social media are just rumors. Official announcement will be made through Ragavendra Production. Coming soon!”

And now a source tells HT that Pooja and Nora will be a part of the film. They told us, “Raghava Lawrence is going to direct Kanchana 4 next. There are two heroines in this film, Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi will star in it. The story writing for the film has been completed. Shooting is set to begin for it as soon as possible.”

Kanchana 4 was supposed to go on floors last year, but the film’s pre-production and casting took some time. Raghava is yet to announce the film’s final casting

About Kanchana 4

Kanchana 4 will be the fifth film in the horror comedy series created and directed by Raghava, who also appears in the lead roles in all the movies. The first part of the series, Muni, was released in 2007, followed by the 2011 film Muni 2: Kanchana. Kanchana 2 and 3 were released in 2015 and 2019.

Raghava, Kovai Sarala, Sriman, and Devadarshini play the lead roles in the film, which was supposed to be released last summer. Raghava was last seen in the successful Jigarthanda Double X and will soon appear in Benz, Adhigaram, Kaala Bhairava, and Bullet.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On