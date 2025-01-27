Kanchana 4: Pooja Hegde, Nora Fatehi join Raghava Lawrence's horror comedy franchise

Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 4’s casting has finally been completed, and two female leads have been roped in for the project. While the actor-director is yet to announce anything, sources tell Hindustan Times that Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi have given their nod to star in it. (Also Read: Director Mohan G accuses Vetrimaaran, Anurag Kashyap of misrepresenting Brahmins in Bad Girl: 'Try with your own caste') Raghava Lawrence directed, co-produced, wrote and starred in Kanchana 3.

Kanchana 4 to be on floors soon

Last year in June, there were rumours that Mrunal Thakur will be a part of the horror comedy franchise. However, Raghava busted these on social media, writing, “Hi friends and fans, All the information regarding Kanchana 4 and casting that are circulating around social media are just rumors. Official announcement will be made through Ragavendra Production. Coming soon!”

And now a source tells HT that Pooja and Nora will be a part of the film. They told us, “Raghava Lawrence is going to direct Kanchana 4 next. There are two heroines in this film, Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi will star in it. The story writing for the film has been completed. Shooting is set to begin for it as soon as possible.”

Kanchana 4 was supposed to go on floors last year, but the film’s pre-production and casting took some time. Raghava is yet to announce the film’s final casting

About Kanchana 4

Kanchana 4 will be the fifth film in the horror comedy series created and directed by Raghava, who also appears in the lead roles in all the movies. The first part of the series, Muni, was released in 2007, followed by the 2011 film Muni 2: Kanchana. Kanchana 2 and 3 were released in 2015 and 2019.

Raghava, Kovai Sarala, Sriman, and Devadarshini play the lead roles in the film, which was supposed to be released last summer. Raghava was last seen in the successful Jigarthanda Double X and will soon appear in Benz, Adhigaram, Kaala Bhairava, and Bullet.