Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora show some sultry dance moves in saree with Jason Derulo. Watch

Malaika, Nora slay the dance floor

On Saturday, Nora took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing with Jason and Malaika. Jason, best known for his global hit Swalla, is in India to promote his latest music video Snake, in which he has worked with Nora.

Recently, Jason and Nora joined Malaika on a dance reality show, in which they shared the dance floor.

In the video, Nora and Malaika showcase their chemistry and flair for dance, effortlessly blending sensuality and elegance as they sway to the infectious beat. Their performance, clad in elegant sarees, has left fans and followers spellbound, and the video quickly gained attention on social media.

“Malaika ma’am looking out of place but still looks great,” wrote one user, with another adding, “Noraaa Slayinggg”. “Omgggg,” exclaimed one user, with another sharing. “Nora best but maliaka (fire emoji) age matter”.

About the song

Nora has worked with Jason on the single, Snake, The song from R&B space, that blends Moroccan and Middle Eastern musical elements. Nora also showcases her vocal abilities through this track, lending her voice to the original soundtrack. American record producer Tommy Brown, along with his team Parker & Courtlin, are the masterminds behind the song.

The music video, directed by Moroccan Abderrafia El Abdioui and choreographed by India’s Rajit Dev, was filmed in Marrakesh’s breathtaking landscapes.

Talking about the song, Nora shared, “I’m thrilled to present Snake to the world alongside the very talented Jason Derulo. This project has been a labour of love and a beautiful way for me to unite cultures and create something truly magical. Working with a world-renowned producer like Tommy Brown and his team on a track like this is something I’ve always wanted to do in my music career and I'm excited for the audience to see all the hard work and passion we’ve poured into this project. This will be the first time the audience experiences my work in such an urban exotic R&B zone and I can’t wait for people to play it loud and share the love!”