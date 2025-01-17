Jason Derulo and Nora Fatehi’s Snake collab: unexpected hit or ‘sasta lil nas’ moment? Netizens aren’t sure

If you had to guess the most unexpected collaboration of 2025, would Jason Derulo and Nora Fatehi make it onto your list? Well, buckle up, because the two just joined forces for a track that’s got the internet buzzing. Yesterday, the dynamic duo released their dance anthem Snake, a high-energy blend of Eastern and Western influences that's, let's just say, left fans scratching their heads. Created from Fatehi’s vision and brought to life with producer Tommy Brown, Snake aims to be a genre-bending, multi-cultural track but falls short with its weightless lyrics and mediocre chorus. Jason Derulo and Nora Fatehi’s Snake collab

According to Derulo, the collaboration felt effortless. “Some collaborations can feel a little forced, whereas this one felt like… a hot knife through butter,” he said. For Fatehi, however, it was a more intricate process. In an interview with Variety, she explained, “I was trying to figure out how to mix three different cultures into one project and make it global.” While the entire project did have a mish-mash of cultural influences, it’s the song itself that truly falls short. Fatehi went on to share, “We wanted a hook that repeats itself, very easy to memorize.” And unfortunately, it’s the simplicity of the hook that, to be honest, makes the song feel more underwhelming than anything else. So, we get it — Snake is meant to be a high-energy fusion of flavours, a blend of sounds and cultures. But did it work? The answer seems to depend on who you ask.

Some netizens were here for it, saying, “The collab we always wanted but never expected,” while others were throwing out compliments like confetti, with one commenter proclaiming, “Jason and Nora are the perfect combo, they’re giving us pure magic here!” Someone else added, “Jason and Nora together? Iconic.” You can’t argue with that — it is an unexpected pairing that got fans talking.

But... not all reactions were quite so enthusiastic. Some fans were genuinely confused by the song's lyrics, with one writing, “Moving like a snake lmao crappy song,” and another chiming in with, “Her lyrics always sound so cringe 😅😅😅😅.” Ouch! Others took it a step further, poking fun at the track with comments like, “Moving like snayyyyake. 😂😂😂” and “Lyrics could've been much better!!” When it came to the aesthetics, Derulo’s look and vibe in this video didn’t sit well with everyone either. “Jason narulo is nothing but sasta Lil Nas,” one commenter snarked. To top it all off, there were a few who couldn’t help but compare Snake to Katy Perry’s Egyptian-themed anthem Dark Horse, with one person lamenting, “POOR copy of DARK HORSE.... 😂 🤣 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂.” Yikes, that's some serious shade.

Despite the mixed responses, there’s no denying that Snake has generated a lot of buzz. Whether people are vibing with the song or side-eyeing it with confusion, one thing’s for sure: Derulo and Fatehi are not leaving anyone indifferent. It might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s certainly a collaboration no one saw coming. What’s your verdict?