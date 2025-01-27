Director Mohan G accuses Vetrimaaran, Anurag Kashyap of misrepresenting Brahmins in Bad Girl: 'Try with your own caste'

Varsha Bharath’s Bad Girl, starring Anjali Sivaraman in the lead role, is gearing up for its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap present the film, which will compete in the Tiger competition. Director G Mohan accused them of misrepresenting Brahmins. Anjali Sivaraman is the lead actor in Varsha Bharath's Bad Girl.

Mohan G accuses Vetrimaaran, Anurag Kashyap

The teaser of Bad Girl was launched at an event in Chennai on Sunday. It featured Anjali as Ramya, a youngster who always wanted a boyfriend but is shamed for getting intimate when she finds one. The description for the film on the IFFR website reads, “From her journey through high school and college, then out into the wider world, Ramya’s dream of finding the perfect guy is obstructed by societal mores, strict parents, unrequited love and the untrammelled chaos of her own mind, in Varsha Bharath’s naughty and affecting comedy.”

The teaser seems to have ruffled feathers because Mohan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Portraying a brahmin girl personal life is always a bold and refreshing film for this clan. What more can be expected from vetrimaran, Anurag kasyap & Co.. Bashing Brahmin father and mother is old and not trendy.. Try with your own caste girls and showcase it to your own family first.” He is the director behind films like Draupathi and Bakasuran.

He re-shared a review by director Pa Ranjith while stating this. Ranjith’s review of the film read, “Happened to watch #BadGirl, and it’s truly a bold and refreshing film! Director #VetriMaaran deserves immense credit for backing such a daring story. The film powerfully portrays women’s struggles and social expectations through a unique new wave cinema style. Congratulations #varsha.”

About Bad Girl

Varsha’s Bad Girl also stars Shanthi Priya, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, TeeJay Arunasalam and Sashank Bommireddipalli. Preetha Jayaraman, Jagadeesh Ravi and Prince Anderson are the cinematographers while Amit Trivedi and Radha Sridhar composed songs and edited the film. The film will eventually have a theatrical release. It will be available to watch at IFFR on January 31, February 1, 3 and 6.