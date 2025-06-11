Internet feels sorry for Glen Powell's ex Gigi who claims she was ‘fed to dogs’ to fuel Sydney Sweeney romance buzz

Glen Powell’s former girlfriend Gigi Paris has broken her silence about their tumultuous split, accusing the actor of disrespecting her amidst swirling rumours of a romance with his Anyone But You co-star, Sydney Sweeney. During the promotional tour of Anyone But You in April 2023, Glen and Sydney’s chemistry made many wonder whether the two were dating.

Also read: Glen Powell addresses romance rumours with Sydney Sweeney after attending his sister's wedding together

What did Gigi Paris say

Gigi Paris spoke about her highly publicised split from Glen more than two years later. She joined influencer Emma Klipstein in a recent episode of her Too Much podcast, and spoke about the rumours that Glen was dating his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney.

While she didn’t name the actors, the podcast is billed as Gigi Paris talking about “the very public unravelling of her four-year relationship with a certain A-list celebrity ex”.

Opening up about the romance rumours, Gigi Paris said, “It was just, this is what I have to do for my job. I had two options. I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, 'Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she okay with this? Or stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm actually not okay with this, and I'm walking away.' So that's what I decided to do ... I was shattered."

She added, “I just wanted respect, especially if it's gonna be public. Like, don't make an a** out of me. Just don't make a fool out of someone you've been with for over three years, talking about forever with. Just have some decency, you know? And at the end of the day, work comes first. And if that's the case, power to you, that's your priority. I gotta walk away. What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs."

During her podcast appearance, she shared that she decided to walk away from the relationship once she sensed that no one was interested in bringing clarity to the romance rumours.

She also narrated a story about flying to Australia, where Anyone But You was filmed, and alleged that she was then told not to visit the set. She claimed that the buzz was “serving them for their PR”, adding that she doesn’t know if Glen ever dated Sydney or not.

Fans react

The revelation by Glen's former girlfriend has triggered a whirlwind of reactions among fans on social media, including Reddit, who are now eagerly awaiting Glen and Sydney's response, while questioning what's real and what's scripted.

One wrote, “Honestly, she's right. Even if it wasn't true, egging it on is immensely disrespectful to their partner. That's why I absolutely hate the 'omggg so much chemistry they're obviously hooking up!' Social media cr**. These aren't TV characters these are real people with real relationships.”

“All she's asking for in this is her partner of three years to say SOMETHING. Then for him to want to continue to fuel rumours by not having her visit.... I feel for her. But it's great to see she was strong enough to leave. It had to be so hard,” mentioned one, with another exclaiming, “I’m glad to hear her side and see it getting attention, because the public (including this sub…) can kinda egg on the “are they, aren’t they” PR stunts where movie/tv show love interests toe the line of professionalism to get people talking, and I’ve always felt it was disrespectful to their partner”.

“Wow. Definitely makes me think of him differently. I get it’s your job and they do what they can to gain media attention to promote the movie but you don’t have to put aside your morals and values. Three years she was with him and still couldn’t acknowledge it,” read one comment. Another read, “Wow. F**k him. The whole thing sounds brutal but especially that phone call. The producers decided you shouldn’t visit so people can keep thinking I’m f**king my costar”.

More about the romance buzz

During the promotional tour of Anyone But You in April 2023, Glen and Sydney’s chemistry made many wonder whether the two were dating. Sydney was directly involved in the marketing of Anyone But You as a producer on the film.

Some months later, Sydney addressed the romance rumours during an interview with Variety. She said, “It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want!. Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em”.

Earlier this year, Glen and Sydney were spotted together at Dallas restaurant Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex and then at Leslie's wedding, making people wonder if they are dating. The outing came days after Sydney called off her wedding to Jonathan Davino.