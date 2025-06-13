Rana Daggubati feels like the Terminator due to his blind eye, kidney transplant: ‘Has become a comedy now’

Actor Rana Daggubati has been candid about his health issues in the past, and he was no different while promoting season 2 of his Netflix web series Rana Naidu. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rana even joked that he’s like the Terminator because he has a ‘bunch’ of transplants. (Also Read: Rana Daggubati opens up about nepotism in film industries, says 'ultimately you have to stand in front of camera, act') Rana Daggubati in a still from the Netflix web series Rana Naidu.

Rana Daggubati feels like the Terminator

Rana was asked if it’s difficult to do action sequences, given that he is blind in the right eye. He said, “The eye now, over the years, has become a comedy because I can’t see from one side. And in action, it gets really funny. If I don’t have my lenses on and there’s too much dust, it gets a bit messy. I tell people I’m almost like the Terminator. I have an eye, I have a kidney, I have a bunch of things transplant. You’ve seen the Terminator? I’m almost there, guys.”

He then revealed that in his action sequences with Arjun Rampal, the latter would be worried about his eye. “One part of the take, Arjun kept looking at me and asking me if I’m crying. I was like no dude, it’s just water, it’s not the problem with the eye. He’s like, are you crying? I’m like, no dude. But yeah, that happens,” said Rana.

About Rana Daggubati’s health issues

Rana revealed in 2016 on the show Memu Saitham that he was blind in his right eye and that his left eye has a corneal transplant. He said, “Should I tell you one thing, I am blind in my right eye. I see only from my left eye. The one you see is someone else’s eye, which was donated to me after his death. If I close my left eye, I can see no one. LV Prasad (Eye Institute) operated on me when I was young.”

At the Synapse 2024 event, he spoke about his health issues and said, “Everyone saw me bulked up for Baahubali. So, everyone asked if I was ill, and I didn’t want to answer them. It was harder for me to live with people in the city; it was too much. I started becoming a slightly mean person. There was a point when, if people asked about my health, I said, unless you can donate a kidney or an eye, don’t ask about it. I didn’t like what I was doing.”

The second season of Rana Naidu sees Rana reprise his role as the titular character and his uncle, actor Venkatesh, as his father, Naga Naidu. It was released on Netflix on 13 June. Rana was last seen in the 2024 Tamil film Vettaiyan.