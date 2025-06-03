Rana Naidu season 2 trailer: Arjun Rampal draws battle lines with Rana Daggubati as brutal villain. Watch

Rana Naidu Season 2 trailer: The trailer for Season 2 of the series Rana Naidu has finally dropped, and it's packed with intense action and complex drama. The clip shows Rana Daggubati's character taking a high-stakes mission and facing Arjun Rampal in a showdown. Also read: Rana Daggubati brings Bollywood flair to WWE's WrestleMania 41, gets a huge shoutout Rana Naidu Season 2 trailer: The trailer was released by the makers of the show on Tuesday on social media.

Rana Naidu season 2 trailer out

The trailer was released by the makers of the show on Tuesday on social media. The trailer delivers a sneak peek into a complex web of action, drama, and intrigue, bringing back familiar faces while introducing fresh characters with an expectation of adding new layers to the story.

The clip shows Rana taking on a mission dubbed his "last job", as he battles to secure his family's future. It shows him promising his wife (essayed by Surveen Chawla that he is quitting.

But things get personal when Rana's character gets locked in a complex struggle with his father. The trailer is packed with action sequences and drama.

It shows Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati are back as estranged father-son duo Rana and Naga Naidu, respectively. The second season also features Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajat Kapoor, Tanuj Virwani, and Dino Morea, who appear in the trailer too. The trailer hints at a brutal showdown between Rana and Arjun, with blurred lines to protect one’s family.

More about the show

After the success of Season 1 of Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh's action crime drama Rana Naidu, Rana is reprising his role in the second season of the series. Arjun Rampal has joined the team as a villain.

Rana Naidu is an action crime drama series directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. It is the official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama TV series Ray Donovan and stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati (as the title character), Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla in lead roles. At the time of the release, the show was called out by some for its bold scenes and use of abusive language. Later, Venkatesh revealed that season 2 of the web series will be toned down compared to season 1.

Netflix's official synopsis for the series reads, "Rana Naidu embarks on one last job to secure his family’s future before getting out of the 'fixing' business for good, but soon finds himself entangled in conflicts with his loved ones - and the looming threat of a ruthless underworld figure from his past”. Season two will be released on Netflix on June 13.