NYC gears up for Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks over Brooklyn Bridge: Here’s how to snag free tickets

New York City is gearing up for one of its most iconic summer traditions. The Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show. Set to light up the sky over the East River and the Brooklyn Bridge, this year’s celebration promises a spectacular return to Manhattan’s East Side. To mark the occasion, Mayor Eric Adams is giving away thousands of free tickets for public viewing areas, ensuring New Yorkers have front-row seats to the patriotic spectacle. Mayor Adams offers free tickets for Macy’s Fireworks, ensuring access for New Yorkers during the iconic summer event. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson,File)(AP)

How to get free tickets to Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks?

In a statement on Monday, Adams said, “Every New Yorker deserves a chance to celebrate under the sparkle of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, and this year, 100,000 lucky residents will have front-row access to one of the city's most iconic events as our city celebrates its 400th anniversary this year and we get ready to celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary next year.”

According to the mayor’s social media post on Sunday, the first people who will text “FIREWORKS” to 917-909-2288 will receive four free tickets before the general sale begins. On Monday, he posted again when the tickets were formally announced, as reported by CBS News.

For those who miss out on the initial 2,500 ticket giveaway, additional tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Attendees can request up to four tickets for access to Brooklyn Bridge Park or up to two tickets for viewing spots on either pier.

Other spots to watch Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks

While the Brooklyn Bridge is the best spot to watch the Macy’s fireworks, it is not the only place. A good spot often comes with large crowds, so people looking for a less crowded space can watch the fireworks along the FDR Drive at the following public entry points:

Montgomery Street and Madison Street

Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Brooklyn Bridge On/Off Ramp

Broad Street and Water Street