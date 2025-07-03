Michael Madsen cause of death: How did Reservoir Dogs star die? All about heath issues

Michael Madsen, actor famous for his roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, and The Hateful Eight, has died, according to his manager, Ron Smith. He was 67 years old. TMZ cited sources to report that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call and found Madsen dead in his Malibu home. No foul play is suspected. Michael Madsen died on Thursday, his manager confirmed(X)

"What we understand is Michael had a cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in his Malibu home earlier this morning," Smith told PEOPLE on Thursday. The actor's other manager, Susan Ferris, and publicist Liz Rodriguez also released a statement.

"In the last two years, Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film, including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions, and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life," they said in the statement, obtained by NBC4 Los Angeles. "

Madsen was preparing to release a book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.

Michael Madsen's cause of death

According to Ron Smith, as per an NBC report, Michael Madsen died of a cardiac arrest. Madsen’s family is yet to issue a statement.

Michael Madsen's health issues

Madsen’s mental health challenges were well-documented, particularly after the January 2022 suicide of his son, Hudson Madsen, a 26-year-old US Army sergeant who died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Hawaii.

The actor also had a history of substance abuse, with DUI arrests in 2012 and 2019. He crashed his Land Rover in Malibu while intoxicated, leading to a four-day jail sentence, five years of probation, and mandatory AA meetings, which he later failed to attend.

In February 2022, the 67-year-old was arrested for trespassing in Malibu, shortly after Hudson’s death, and was briefly hospitalized before being released on a $500 bond.