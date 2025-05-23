Mittstore, the newly launched educational marketplace by Mittsure, is fast becoming a go-to destination for schools, teachers, and parents looking for quality learning resources all in one place. Mittsure's Educational Marketplace Gains Traction Among Schools, Teachers, and Parents

In just a few months since its launch, Mittstore has started to shift how educational tools are bought and used across India. Whether itʼs classrooms in need of durable teaching aids, teachers looking for engaging materials, or parents exploring hands-on resources for at-home learning Mittstore brings it all together, without the usual hassle of managing multiple vendors.

“Schools were looking for convenience, quality, and reliability. Parents were looking for guidance. Teachers wanted something practical. Mittstore is our way of answering all of that,ˮ says Shri Manoj Mittal, Chairman of Mittsure.

The idea for Mittstore emerged from years of close collaboration with schools through Mittsureʼs academic partnership programs. As real needs surfaced, from flashcards and activity kits to classroom décor and play-based learning tools, it became clear that the education community didnʼt just need another online store.

They needed a single, trustworthy space where all stakeholders in a childʼs learning journey could find aligned, meaningful resources.

Built With NEP, NCF, ECCE guidelines, Designed for All

What started as a solution to help schools simplify procurement has quickly expanded into a wider ecosystem that empowers anyone involved in a childʼs learning, teachers, parents, and school leaders alike.

From NCF-aligned classroom curriculum including play based and augmented learning to toys, puppets, books, and Jaadui Pitara, Mittstore is bridging the gap between whatʼs taught in classrooms and whatʼs experienced at home.

“We didnʼt just launch a website,ˮ shares Yash Mittal, son of Mr. Manoj Mittal. “Weʼve been in conversation with schools and educators who work on building a better curriculum and Mittstore is a result of those honest conversations.ˮ

Ishita Mittal, daughter of Mr. Manoj adds, “We wanted to make sure that whether you're a school ordering in bulk, a teacher planning next weekʼs lessons, or a parent looking for just the right flashcards, you feel supported, not overwhelmed.ˮ

Everything in one place: No more chasing different vendors, find everything from pre primary books, tools, décor, to toys, and more, all curated for real classroom and home needs.

Mittsure

Built on trust: Backed by Mittsureʼs deep understanding of education and years of fieldwork in schools.

With the early response being overwhelmingly positive, the Mittstore team is already working on expanding collections, bundling classroom-ready kits, and introducing smarter discovery tools for parents and teachers.

“This is just the beginning,ˮ says Shri Manoj Mittal. “We want Mittstore to be more than a store, a space where education feels accessible, joyful, and truly supported, whether youʼre teaching in a school or at home.ˮ

From large schools to young parents, from seasoned teachers to first-time buyers, Mittstore is growing as a community-led platform. Because when everyone involved in a childʼs education feels empowered, learning naturally gets better.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

