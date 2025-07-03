Love Island Season 7 editing errors revealed

Love Island Season 7 is back. But the latest offering of the popular reality show seems to be catching more eyeballs for its editing slips rather than the steamy participants. Eagle-eyed viewers have been quick to spot multiple editing gaffes in the latest season and poke fun at them. Love Island USA Season 7 (Love Island USA)

Olandria Carthen on the bleachers

During episode 8 which aired on June 10, a noticeable slip appeared during a game of “pucker or pie” in the Fiji Villa. Olandria Carthen stood in front of the audience and asked her fellow islanders, “Which islander do you think is most likely to take a relationship to make it to the final?" In a hilarious yet awkward moment, the scene cuts to Carthen seated on the bleachers behind Cierra Ortega and Nic Vansteenberghe, reacting to the question with shock.

Orange to blue

New Islander Vanna Einderson was seen chatting with TJ Palma during a Casa Amor episode. The scene showed her starting the conversation with an orange cup in hand which promptly switches to a blue one mid-conversation. The much-anticipated Casa Amor twist kicked off on the show in the episode aired on June 23.

Bathing suit to bikini

Carthen’s stint with editing errors continued in a subsequent episode when her former beau Taylor Williams pulled her in for a conversation after being paired up with Clarke Carraway in the Casa Amor shift. The scene started with Carthen in a black bikini which instantly switched to a brown one-piece mid-scene with no explanation.

Huda Mustafa’s side-eye

One of the major editing slips happened during a particular episode where Jeremiah Brown was seen bringing Iris Kendall and Andreina Santos breakfast in their dressing room, an action read as “making a move” in the Love Island universe. The scene cuts to Brown’s former flame Huda Mastafa making a side glance at the move. Many viewers pointed out gaps in this edit by claiming that Mustafa wasn’t even present in the room for this to happen.

As per USA Today, a team of 30 editors and 20 producers (as of 2024) is responsible for making sure that the 24-hour-long footage recorded at the villa gets cut and parceled into an hour-long episode by the next evening.

"A lot of people look at conversations and they seem a little bit cut up or they seem very short. You're only seeing two to three minutes of maybe like two to three hour long conversations," explained Season 5 cast member Johnny Garcia in a TikTok posted on June 19. "So just remember that. It's easy to cut thing up, and it's easy to make things look a certain way." The show also makes use of opaque cups to avoid visible continuity errors that might be spotted with the liquid levels in transparent glasses.

New episodes of Love Island Season 7 are released daily (except Wednesdays) at 9 PM ET on Peacock.

By Stuti Gupta