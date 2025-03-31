Menu Explore
Subscribe
What's coming to Hulu, Max, Peacock, and Paramount+ in April? Full list of new movies, shows, documentaries

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 31, 2025 11:48 PM IST

April brings a plethora of new film and TV releases on Hulu, Max, Peacock, and Paramount+ like Beyblade X, Jurassic Park, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6

With March coming to an end, film and TV show fanatics are on the lookout for the latest releases. But your search is now over. This article aims to act as a complete guide to help you sort through all the movies and shows set to premiere on Hulu, Max, Peacock, and Paramount+ in April.

The Handmaid’s Tale (2017) is the kind of future that we didn’t expect – a world that looks largely like our own, no fancy AI or shiny new tech. (Courtesy Hulu)
The Handmaid’s Tale (2017) is the kind of future that we didn’t expect – a world that looks largely like our own, no fancy AI or shiny new tech. (Courtesy Hulu)

What's new on Hulu?

April 1:

Beyblade X Season 1

Jurassic Park

Interstellar

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Karate Kid (1984)

Synduality Noir Season 1 (dubbed)

April 4:

Dying for Sex (Limited Series)

April 8:

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6

April 12:

Fixer Upper Season 5

MythBusters Season 5

The Family Chantel Season 4

Bible Secrets Revealed

Gangland Chronicles

Leah Remini: Scientology

April 15:

No Man’s Land Season 2

Court Cam Season 7

Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life Season 1

April 16:

Ca$h

Hesher

Red Dog

So Undercover

Spun

April 18:

Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Season 3

TBD:

The Stolen Girl

What's coming to Max in April?

April 1:

Contraband: Seized at the Border Season 6

April 2:

Castle Impossible Season 1

Polyfamily Season 1

Twitter: Breaking the Bird Season 1

April 15:

Fist Fight

100 Day Dream Home Season 6

April 17:

Gremlins: The Wild Batch Season 2B (Max Original)

Hacks Season 4 (Max Original)

New films and TV shows coming on Peacock?

April 1:

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

Above Suspicion

Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker

Desierto

Future World

The Great Buck Howard

Like Minds

Me You Madness

MI-5: The Greater Good

The Promotion

The Quest For Tom Sawyer’s Gold

Sea Level 2: Magic Arch

Solace

Solomon Kane

Space Chimps

Tender Mercies

We Summon The Darkness

Bravo’s Love Hotel Season 1

Denise Richards and Her Wild Things Season 1

April 4:

Girl You Know It’s True (Peacock Exclusive)

April 11:

WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle (Peacock Original)

April 13:

Halloween Ends

The Americas

The Making of the Americas

April 15:

Mother!

April 16:

Oppenheimer

The Valley Season 2

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored

April 17:

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue Season 1

Ninjago: Dragons Rising Season 3

April 19:

WrestleMania 41

April 30:

St. Denis Medical Season 1

What's new on Paramount+?

April 1:

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Super Wheels

April 2:

How Did They Build That? Seasons 2 and 3

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
