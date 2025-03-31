What's coming to Hulu, Max, Peacock, and Paramount+ in April? Full list of new movies, shows, documentaries
April brings a plethora of new film and TV releases on Hulu, Max, Peacock, and Paramount+ like Beyblade X, Jurassic Park, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6
With March coming to an end, film and TV show fanatics are on the lookout for the latest releases. But your search is now over. This article aims to act as a complete guide to help you sort through all the movies and shows set to premiere on Hulu, Max, Peacock, and Paramount+ in April.
What's new on Hulu?
April 1:
Beyblade X Season 1
Jurassic Park
Interstellar
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Karate Kid (1984)
Synduality Noir Season 1 (dubbed)
April 4:
Dying for Sex (Limited Series)
April 8:
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6
April 12:
Fixer Upper Season 5
MythBusters Season 5
The Family Chantel Season 4
Bible Secrets Revealed
Gangland Chronicles
Leah Remini: Scientology
April 15:
No Man’s Land Season 2
Court Cam Season 7
Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life Season 1
April 16:
Ca$h
Hesher
Red Dog
So Undercover
Spun
April 18:
Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Season 3
TBD:
The Stolen Girl
What's coming to Max in April?
April 1:
Contraband: Seized at the Border Season 6
April 2:
Castle Impossible Season 1
Polyfamily Season 1
Twitter: Breaking the Bird Season 1
April 15:
Fist Fight
100 Day Dream Home Season 6
April 17:
Gremlins: The Wild Batch Season 2B (Max Original)
Hacks Season 4 (Max Original)
New films and TV shows coming on Peacock?
April 1:
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre
Above Suspicion
Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker
Desierto
Future World
The Great Buck Howard
Like Minds
Me You Madness
MI-5: The Greater Good
The Promotion
The Quest For Tom Sawyer’s Gold
Sea Level 2: Magic Arch
Solace
Solomon Kane
Space Chimps
Tender Mercies
We Summon The Darkness
Bravo’s Love Hotel Season 1
Denise Richards and Her Wild Things Season 1
April 4:
Girl You Know It’s True (Peacock Exclusive)
April 11:
WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle (Peacock Original)
April 13:
Halloween Ends
The Americas
The Making of the Americas
April 15:
Mother!
April 16:
Oppenheimer
The Valley Season 2
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored
April 17:
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5
Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue Season 1
Ninjago: Dragons Rising Season 3
April 19:
WrestleMania 41
April 30:
St. Denis Medical Season 1
What's new on Paramount+?
April 1:
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Super Wheels
April 2:
How Did They Build That? Seasons 2 and 3
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.