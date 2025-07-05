Rob McElhenney's wife Kaitlin Olson reacts to his new name: ‘I don’t really…'

Rob McElhenney has pulled off plenty of surprises over the years - from transforming his body for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to buying a Welsh football club with Ryan Reynolds. Now, he’s doing something a little simpler, but no less personal: changing his name. Rob McElhenney has decided to go by Rob Mac in public, a move his wife Kaitlin Olson supports, though their kids are less enthusiastic. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Invision)

Rob McElhenney announces his new name

The actor shared the news earlier this week in a short video, casually announcing that he will now be going by Rob Mac - at least in most public situations. “It’ll be mostly a stage name,” he said with a grin, adding that people have long struggled to pronounce or spell “McElhenney.”

“Times have changed, and most people already call me Rob Mac anyway. My family knows me and loves me regardless of how many syllables I have, and that’s the only thing that I really care about,” he revealed in the clip.

The actor seemed to downplay the whole thing, insisting it’s not worth fussing over. “There are so many things going on in the world, and this is a silly one to continue to waste your time with,” he said. “Honestly, call me whatever you want," as reported by USA Today.

Kaitlin Olson reveals how she feels about ‘Rob Mac’

McElhenney's wife, actress Kaitlin Olson, shared how she feels about the switch. “I’m legally Olson McElhenney, but I go by Olson, so I don’t really have to change anything,” she told People. “We can call each other whatever we want. Whatever makes him happy, makes me happy, she added.

According to Olson, the couple’s kids are not exactly embracing the name change with open arms. “The kids are really not happy about it. Because they have that last name. And so do I, legally,” she said.

Despite the pushback from his kids at home, Rob - or Rob Mac - seems to be enjoying his new name. After all, it is not the first time he has made a bold move in public, and it likely won’t be the last.

FAQs

What did Rob McElhenney change his name to?

A. He now goes by Rob Mac mostly as a stage or public name.

Q2. Did Rob McElhenney legally change his name?

A. According to a People report, he filed documents to legally change his name.

Q3. Why did Rob McElhenney change his name?

A. The actor said people have always struggled to spell or pronounce “McElhenney” and that most already call him “Rob Mac.”