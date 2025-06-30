Rob McElhenney to ditch his last name and legally become Rob Mac: Here's why

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob McElhenney is making a bold branding move: he is legally changing his name to Rob Mac. The 47-year-old actor, whose full name is Robert McElhenney III, filed documents in Los Angeles this week to formally adopt the shorter moniker, reported TMZ. Actor Rob McElhenney, co-owner of Wrexham AFC, officially adopts the name Rob Mac to ease pronunciation challenges in international ventures. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough (Action Images via Reuters)

According to the report, fans have long known him as ‘Mac’ from his sitcom persona; the change marks a new era in both his career and business ventures. In another interview with Variety, Rob said that the name was never just a stage name; he wants to use the name legally.

Rob McElhenney to change his name amid expanding business

The name change, reportedly, was not coming out of nowhere. In a May 2025 Variety interview, Rob explained the reason behind making the change. He said his business (More Better Industries) and storytelling are expanding across other regions and languages in which his name could be harder to pronounce, so he decided to adopt the name Rob Mac legally.

He added that the public has been addressing him as such since the TV show, and the name change will make things easier. McElhenney, who is an international investor, has a rapidly growing business portfolio with recent acquisitions including football clubs in Mexico and Colombia. Additionally, he has made investments in tech, apparel, and beverage brands.

Also read: Brad Pitt breaks silence on what made co-star Damson Idris ‘won out’ in auditions

Wife Kaitlin Olson and kids are not thrilled with the switch

While Rob Mac is ready for the rebrand, not everyone at his home is on board with it. His wife of 17 years, actor Kaitlin Olson, and their two sons, Axel Lee (14) and Leo Grey (13), are still adjusting, stated a report in US Weekly magazine.

Olson was quoted as saying that the kids were not particularly thrilled about it because they have the last name, and so does she.

Even Rob’s siblings are feeling envious; speaking about it, the actor had said that his brother was thinking of running for government in Culver City, and he was going to be Pat Mac. He added that his sister Katie is also addressed as Katie Mac by most of the people in their social circle.

According to the media reports, despite embracing the shorter name now, Rob exclaimed he was proud of his family history. He told Variety that he had done a deep dive into his ancestry and that their last name had been changed multiple times.

Reportedly, FX has already started calling Rob McElhenney Rob Mac in their press stuff for It’s Always Sunny and Welcome to Wrexham. Looks like the change was already happening.

FAQs

Why is Rob McElhenney changing his name?

He’s simplifying his name to “Rob Mac” to avoid pronunciation issues in global business ventures and reflect the nickname most people already use.

What is Rob McElhenney's full name?

His full legal name is Robert McElhenney III.

Is Rob McElhenney Catholic?

Yes, he was raised Catholic and has referenced his upbringing in interviews and his work.

Who did Rob McElhenney have a catch with?

He famously had a catch with NFL legend Tom Brady in a promotional segment tied to Welcome to Wrexham.