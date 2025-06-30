Nelly slams Kamala Harris and her ‘White husband’ after backlash for performing at Trump's inauguration

Nelly has opened up on the backlash he received after performing at Donald Trump’s inaugural Liberty Ball in January this year. In a conversation with The Shade Room, the musician cleared the air over his rumored support for Trump. The 50-year-old also took a jibe at Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, saying the former vice president is a “woman of color with the white husband.” File photo of Nelly(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Nelly slams Kamala Harris

The rapper first said that he and Snoop Dogg had done quite a lot for the community. Interestingly, Snoop Dogg was also slammed for performing at Donald Trump’s inaugural Crypto Ball earlier this year. Nelly slammed trolls for criticizing his and Snoop Dogg’s decision to perform at events hosted by the Trump administration.

Elaborating on the matter, Nelly slammed Kamala Harris. While he did not name her directly, his hint at her record as a District Attorney was quite clear. According to the Ride Wit Me crooner, people have a problem with him instead of Kamala Harris, who he said “locked up” many people of African American origin in prison.

Nelly said, “And on top of that we are “Black men” married to beautiful Black women with Black children .. should be inspiring to most but some of y’all have a problem with because the prosecutor who has probably locked up more Black than we’ve helped woman of color with the white husband did not win the election .. again I reiterate, I did not campaign for anyone. I do not tell people who to vote for. I respect and love our country from top to bottom good and bad.”

Nelly on supporting Donald Trump

The rapper cleared the air over his rumored support for Trump and added that he never endorsed anyone for President. Nelly commented that he respects the office of the US President. He added that “people spin narratives to best fit whatever they’re against,” referring to how fans reacted over his performance for the Liberty Ball.

FAQs:

1. Did Nelly endorse Donald Trump?

The rapper said he did not endorse any candidate for the US Presidency.

2. Did Nelly perform for Donald Trump?

Yes, he sang at the inaugural Liberty Ball hosted by Trump.

3. Did Nelly slam Kamala Harris?

While the rapper did not name Kamala Harris directly, he did comment on her record as a DA.