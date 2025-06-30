Who is Thom Tillis? All about Republican Senator who opposed Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Republican Senator Thom Tillis has announced that he will not seek re-election. The North Carolina Senator announced his decision after going against US President Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill.’ Tillis voted against advancing Trump’s tax bill in the Senate, becoming one of the two Republicans to break away from the party on this matter, as per the Associated Press. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., opposed Donald Trump's ‘Big Beautiful Bill.'(AP)

The Republican Senator had earlier claimed that he would not support Trump’s tax bill due to Medicaid cuts "that would be devastating" for his state. In a lengthy statement, Tillis claimed that he hadn’t been excited about seeking another term. He cited the choice as one between spending time with his loved ones or “spending another six years navigating the political theatre and partisan gridlock in Washington."

After Tillis opposed the bill, Trump claimed the senator was seeking publicity. He also said he will meet with possible successors for the Senator, "looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina."

Impact of Thom Tillis’ decision

Tillis’ decision creates an opportunity for the Democrats in the 2026 midterm elections. North Carolina has long been a contested state in terms of political affiliations, as per the Associated Press.

Jason Simmons, the Republican Party chairman for North Carolina, said the party wishes Tillis well. He vowed that the party “will hold this seat for Republicans in 2026.”

With the exception of Barack Obama in 2008, North Carolina has voted Republican in every presidential race.

Who is Thom Tillis?

Thom Tillis has been a Senator since 2015. As per the official website of the US Congress, Tillis was born in Jacksonville on August 30, 1960. He completed his BA in 1997 from University of Maryland’s University College. He was a member of the Cornelius (N.C.) board of commissioners from 2003-2005 and a member of the North Carolina house of representatives from 2007-2014. Thom Tillis served as speaker of the house between 2001 and 2014. He was elected as a Republican Senator in 2014 and re-elected in 2020. His current term will end in January 2027.

As per Thom Tillis’ official website, he currently serves on four committees- Finance , Veterans’ Affairs, Judiciary and the Banking, Housing, & Urban Affairs Committee.

FAQs

When is Thom Tillis up for re-election?

His seat will be up for re-election in the 2026 mid-terms.

Is Thom Tillis running for re-election?

No, the Senator has said he will not run for re-election.

What is Thom Tillis’ net worth?

There are no reliable estimates for his present net worth.