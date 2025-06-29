Thom Tillis vs Trump takes a new turn; North Carolina Sen makes big announcement

Thom Tillis responded to President Donald Trump's election threats on Saturday by announcing that he will not seek re-election next year. This comes after the 64-year-old voted against Trump's Big Beautiful Bill in the Senate. The tax and spending measure passed 51-49, handing Trump a big win. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks during a confirmation hearing at the Capitol in Washington(AP)

However, during the vote, Trump lashed out at Sen Tillis for voting ‘no’. The 79-year-old said he would back Tillis' primary challenger in a Truth Social post, adding that the two-time senator was making a ‘big mistake’.

“Numerous people have come forward wanting to run in the Primary against “Senator Thom” Tillis. I will be meeting with them over the coming weeks, looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina and, so importantly, the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the president wrote.

However, it seems like Sen Tillis was planning to retire already. In a statement, he wrote that he wants to spend more time with his wife and family. He did not mention Trump in his statement.

“As many of my colleagues have noticed over the last year, and at times even joked about, I haven’t exactly been excited about running for another term,” Tillis said in a statement.

“That is true since the choice is between spending another six years navigating the political theatre and partisan gridlock in Washington or spending that time with the love of my life Susan, our two children, three beautiful grandchildren, and the rest of our extended family back home. It’s not a hard choice, and I will not be seeking re-election,” he added.

Tillis won election to the Senate in 2014; he was up for a third term in 2026.