Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hold hands during emotional moment at Melissa Hortman’s funeral: Watch

Former US President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris paid their respects at the funeral of Minnesota Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, who were tragically shot dead at their home in Stillwater, Minnesota, earlier this month. The funeral service took place on Saturday, June 28, at the Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis. Biden and Harris sat solemnly in the front row alongside Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, according to a People report. The service was streamed live by local broadcaster WCCO. The funeral for Melissa and Mark Hortman was held on June 28, attended by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)(AP)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris holding hands during 'The Lord's Prayer'

During an emotional moment, Biden and Harris were spotted holding hands as they stood to recite ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ with other attendees at the funeral.

Meanwhile, delivering the eulogy, Governor Walz described Melissa Hortman as “the most consequential speaker in Minnesota history.” A visibly moved Walz was quoted in the People report saying that he gets to remember Hortman as a close friend, a mentor, and the most talented legislator.

Reflecting on the broader meaning of the shooting, Walz urged Americans to consider how they engage in public discourse. In his eulogy, he recounted that everyone was searching for some lesson, some meaning, and maybe each person could recommit to engaging in politics and life as fiercely, heartily, and humanely as Mark and Melissa did.

The funeral was held after the Hortmans and their dog were laid in the Minnesota State Capitol Rotunda, where mourners from across the state gathered to pay their respects on Friday, June 27.

Melissa and Mark Hortman fatally shot in their home

According to the People report, Melissa and Mark Hortman, along with their dog Gilbert, were fatally shot on June 14 in what authorities called a “targeted attack.” The same day, Democratic Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were also shot at their home just nine miles away. They both survived the attack.

Vance Boelter, the accused gunman, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. The report added that Biden paid a personal visit to Hoffmans at their hospital bedside before attending the funeral.

FAQs

Who was Melissa Hortman?

Melissa Hortman was a respected Minnesota state representative and Speaker of the House known for her progressive leadership and bipartisan approach.

Why were Melissa and Mark Hortman killed?

They were shot and killed in a targeted attack at their home. Vance Boelter has been charged with their murders.

Why were Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the funeral?

They attended the event to honor Melissa Hortman’s public service and offer support amid the shocking tragedy that affected the nation’s political community.

What happened to Senator John Hoffman?

Sen Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot in a separate attack the same day. Both survived and are recovering.