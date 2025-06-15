Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus toast 28 years of marriage with heartfelt posts online

Snoop Dogg and his longtime love, Shante Broadus, just hit a big relationship milestone – 28 years of marriage. On Saturday, June 14, the couple celebrated their anniversary, and they kept things chill and sweet on social media. Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus, high school sweethearts, celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary with adorable social media posts. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Snoop, 53, gave a shoutout to his wife by posting a red carpet photo of the two on Instagram. The rapper used fewer words and more emotions as he dropped a blue heart emoji and tagged his lady love.

Shante, also 53, marked the day with a cute Instagram carousel. It included a mix of photos from over the years, including a throwback from their early days, as reported by People Magazine.

She captioned it: “Happy Anniversary @snoopdogg Thank You For All You Do #28”

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus’ journey through the years

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus are high school sweethearts. They first met as teens at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California. The duo even hit prom together in 1989.

Fast forward a few years, and the couple made it official by getting married in June 1997 at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina Del Rey, California.

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus parted ways for a short while in 2004. But love won, and they renewed their vows in 2008. They share three kids: Cordé, Cordell, and Cori. Snoop also shares a son with Laurie Helmond, named Julian.

Now, Snoop and Broadus are fulfilling their duties as grandparents to their many grandchildren.

ALSO READ: Snoop Dogg reacts to Jonathan Davis playing him in his biopic: ‘Beautiful depiction of who I am’

Snoop Dogg on why his bond with Shante Broadus still works

Last year, Snoop opened up to PEOPLE about his relationship with Shante, and it’s clear he’s all heart when it comes to his wife. "She understands me," he said.

The star didn’t hold back on the praise either. "She's a great mother, a tremendous grandmother, an excellent wife, and a great friend," he said. "She knows how to push all of my buttons to make me act a motherf------ fool or to make me act cool, and I love it."

FAQs

1. Are Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus still together?

Yes, Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus are still together.

2. Who is Snoop Dogg’s real-life partner now?

His partner is his high‑school sweetheart Shante Broadus. They got married in June 1997.

3. What were Snoop Dogg’s felonies?

He has pleaded guilty several times:

1990: Felony drug possession (cocaine)

1997: Gun possession (no contest plea)

2007: Felony gun and marijuana possession as a convicted felon – led to probation and community service

4. How many kids does Snoop Dogg have with Shante Broadus?

They have three children together: Cordé, Cordell, and Cori.

Snoop Dogg, Shante Broadus, 28th anniversary, high school sweethearts, marriage 1997, vow renewal 2008, breakup 2004, prom 1989, Cordé, Cordell, Cori, Julian, grandparents, Instagram post, blue heart emoji, PEOPLE interview, Long Beach Polytechnic, strong marriage, love story, family bond.