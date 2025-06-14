‘Kutti’ Karan Veer Mehra misses ‘kamini’ friend Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary; pens emotional poem

Actor Karan Veer Mehra seemed to miss late actor and friend Sushant Singh Rajput on his fifth death anniversary. He took to Instagram to post throwback pictures, pen an emotional poem and address him by a nickname while writing how much he missed Sushant. (Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares emotional video on his 5th death anniversary; addresses CBI closure of case) Sushant Singh Rajput and Karan Veer Mehra worked on TV before films.

Karan Veer Mehra misses Sushant Singh Rajput

Karan began his note by addressing Sushant as ‘kamini’ and writing, “To my Kamini. Although this day remains a black day for the rest of my life, this year pinches a bit more. I am on the road map you set out for me. I wish I could share this with you and make you proud, coz when no one believed in me you did, I myself had started looking for other career options is when you sat me down, with break downs, pro n cons, maths, sciences, engined it all for me, to push me in the right direction. I am not demeaning what i have been blessed with, but the fame, money, prizes, adulation feels a tad bit less with you not around.”

He then revealed that Sushant pushed him to read more despite his dyslexia and shared a poem for him, “Being Dyslexic, It was you who pushed me to reading & i developed this knack of stealing poetry, Here’s one for you. Maine khuda se pucha wo kyun, Chhodh gaya mujhe, Uski kyaa majburi thi...“Khuda” ne kaha na kasoor tera tha, Naa galti uski thi, Maine ye kahani likhi hi adhuri thi. (I asked god why he left me, what was the compulsion. He told me it wasn’t my fault or yours, that he had written an unfinished story)” Karan ended the note with, “Looking up to thank you always stay happy where ever you are my Kamini. From Kutti.”

About Sushant Singh Rajput

After working as a background dancer, Sushant began his career as a TV actor and appeared in shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta, the latter of which also featured Karan. In 2011, he kicked off his film career by playing the lead role in Kai Po Che! He went on to act in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchariya, and Chhichhore. He was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June 2020. His last film, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously.