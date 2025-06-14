Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares emotional video on his 5th death anniversary; addresses CBI closure of case

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to Instagram on Saturday to remember him on his fifth death anniversary. She posted an emotional video and penned a lengthy note asking his fans to ‘not lose faith in God’ and to ‘remember what he stood for’. She also addressed the recently closed CBI case. (Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty says she lost acting work, brother Showik’s MBA dreams shattered after Sushant Singh Rajput death case) Shweta Singh Kirti remembered her brother Sushant Singh Rajput on her 5th anniversary.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister posts emotional video

In the video, Sushant’s sister Shweta shared that she had been meditating for 28 days at a retreat, and she decided to come online to remember him on his 5th death anniversary. A portion of her caption read, “Today is Bhai 5th Death Anniversary, a lot has happened since his death on 14th June 2020. Now CBI has submitted a report to the court and we are in a process of retrieving it. But what I want to say today is no matter what happens, don’t loose heart and don’t loose faith on god or in goodness. Always remember what our Sushant stood for… purity, an unquenchable zeal for life and learning, a heart full of love which believed in treating everyone equally and doing charity.”

She also wrote that she believes her brother ‘hasn’t gone anywhere’ and that he’s in everyone. She urged fans not to use his name to spread negativity, writing, “Never use Bhai’s name to spread any negative feeling… he wouldn’t like that. He didn’t stand for that. Look how many people’s heart and mind he touched and influenced…. Let his legacy continue… you be the burning candle that lights up other candles to continue his legacy. Any great person’s legacy always grows after he has passed on….. you know why is that? Because the magnetism of their personality sows seeds and influences minds for generations to come.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June 2020. He was 34, and his postmortem report showed the cause of death as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’. Over a month after his death, his family filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others for abetment to suicide. CBI took control of the investigation in August that year. The Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also looked into the case for alleged money laundering and drug links. In March this year, the CBI filed a closure report stating no evidence was found to hint at foul play.