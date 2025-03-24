Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Uorfi Javed back Rhea Chakraborty after CBI clearance in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Bollywood stars show support

Pooja Bhatt has emerged as a strong voice that came out in support of Rhea quoting Akshay Kumar’s old post that read, “SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail. Prayers.”

Sharing the old post, Pooja wrote, “The CBI’s March 22, 2025, closure report confirms Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as suicide with no foul play, clearing #RheaChakraborty and others. The truth has prevailed (folded hand emoji) #Prayers answered”.

Alia Bhatt’s mother and actor Soni Razdan took to social media to express her frustration. Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Should have decided this BEFORE they put the poor girl in jail and tried to destroy a reputation. This was nothing but a modern-day witch hunt. Question is… where is the accountability? Who pays?"

Soni's Insta Story.

Actor Uorfi Javed shared her thoughts on Instagram Stories, praising Rhea for her resilience, writing "The grace you’ve carried yourself through all of this is so inspiring," she wrote.

Uorfi's Insta story.

Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh is also ‘glad’ that the case is finally over. Fatima shared a post on Instagram about how Rhea’s reputation was destroyed for TRPs and that the CBI should have filed the closure report years ago. She wrote, “So true! So glad that finally this trial is over for you baby girl”.

Fatima's message of support for Rhea.

Earlier, Dia Mirza took to Instagram to share her opinions on the same, and wrote, “Who in the media will have the grace to put out a written apology to Rhea Chakraborty and her family? You went on a witch hunt. You caused deep anguish and harassment just for TRPs. Apologise. That’s the very least you can do.”

Rhea Chakraborty gets clean chit by CBI

On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a closure report on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. Rhea was embroiled in a storm and subjected to intense media scrutiny following the death of her actor boyfriend.

Sushant’s father had lodged a complaint against actor Rhea, accusing her of abetment of suicide. She and her brother Showik were also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over allegations of money laundering.

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her and her brother, alleging they supplied marijuana to Sushant. The Bombay High Court rejected NCB’s theory that Rhea financed and harboured Sushant’s alleged addiction. They were granted bail after a few months. The case was later transferred to the CBI, which has since then been carrying out a probe into the actor’s death.

After the clean chit, Rhea's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, reiterated that his client had no involvement in the actor's death. Speaking to the media, Satish had said, "I have been saying from the first day that Rhea Chakraborty had nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Still, on 27th July 2020, someone filed a complaint against her and that is why the investigation started. After that, we approached the Supreme Court."