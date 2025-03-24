Menu Explore
Relieved Rhea Chakraborty visits Siddhivinayak with family after CBI's clearance in Sushant Singh Rajput case

ByAnanya Das
Mar 24, 2025 02:11 PM IST

Rhea Chakraborty, her dad and her brother also posed with folded hands in front of the paparazzi. For the visit, Rhea wore a green and pink floral suit.

Following the clean chit given by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty made her first public appearance on Monday. Rhea Chakraborty, along with her father Indrajit Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty, visited a Mumbai temple. (Also Read | Dia Mirza asks media to apologise to Rhea Chakraborty after CBI gives her clean chit in Sushant Singh Rajput case)

Rhea Chakraborty, along with her family, outside Siddhivinayak temple.
Rhea Chakraborty, along with her family, outside Siddhivinayak temple.

Rhea, dad, brother Showik visit temple

Several videos and pictures of the family outside the Siddhivinayak Temple emerged on social media platforms. In a video, the trio was seen walking towards the temple. They also posed with folded hands in front of the paparazzi. For the visit, Rhea wore a green and pink floral suit. Showik opted for a white kurta and denims.

All about CBI Sushant Singh Rajput case

On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a closure report on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a huge controversy, with the investigation later being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

Rhea's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has reiterated that his client had no involvement in the actor's death. Speaking to the media, Satish had said, "I have been saying from the first day that Rhea Chakraborty had nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Still, on 27th July 2020, someone filed a complaint against her and that is why the investigation started. After that, we approached the Supreme Court."

He pointed out that despite Sushant living with 2-3 servants and flatmates at the time of his death, his family implicated Rhea, filing a case in Patna alleging she misappropriated 15 crore of his property. This led to the Supreme Court transferring the investigation to the CBI.

