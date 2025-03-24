Dia Mirza asks media to apologise to Rhea Chakraborty after CBI gives her clean chit in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Actor Dia Mirza has reacted after the CBI filed closure reports related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dia questioned if the media "will have the grace" to apologise to Rhea Chakraborty and her family. The CBI filed two separate reports--in the abetment to suicide case filed by Sushant father and another by his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty against his sisters, as per news agency PTI. (Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer reveals he defended the family pro bono in Sushant Singh Rajput case despite threats) Dia Mirza shared a note about Rhea Chakraborty.

Dia Mirza questions media over harassment to Rhea

Dia Mirza added that the media caused “deep anguish and harassment” to Rhea. "Who in the media will have the grace to put out a written apology to Rhea Chakraborty and her family? You went on a witch hunt. You caused deep anguish and harassment just for TRPs. Apologise. That's the very least you can do. @rhea chakraborty (red rose emoji)," wrote Dia. The courts will now decide whether to accept the report or order a further probe by the agency, as per PTI.

What happened to Sushant

Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was 34. His postmortem conducted at Cooper Hospital had concluded that the actor died due to asphyxia.

More about the cases

The CBI investigated the two separate cases -- filed by KK Singh with Patna Police accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide and siphoning off ₹15 crore from the actor's accounts. The second was filed by Rhea in Bandra, accusing Sushant's sisters of giving medicines to him on the basis of a bogus prescription issued by a Delhi doctor.

In the case filed before Bandra Police, which the CBI later took over, Rhea had alleged that Sushant died five days after these medicines were wrongly prescribed to him. Based on expert opinion, crime scene analysis, witness statements and forensic reports, the CBI concluded there was no material to support the allegations that anyone could have driven the actor to suicide, PTI reported, citing officials.

The agency finally decided to file its final reports bringing to rest five years of conspiracy theories surrounding the death of the actor, they said. In its reported medico-legal opinion to the CBI, forensic specialists at AIIMS had dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling" made in the case of Rajput's death.