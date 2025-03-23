Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer reveals he defended the family pro bono in Sushant Singh Rajput case despite threats

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde on Saturday welcomed the closure report and released a statement on the case. He shared that he salutes Rhea and her family who ‘suffered’ immensely in the years that followed, and revealed that he fought for the case pro bono. (Also read: CBI files closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Officials) Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde talked about the media trial that the actor was put on after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

What the lawyer said

In his statement, Satish said, “The CBI has filed a closure report in connection with the Death of Sushant Singh Rajput after almost 4 1/2 years. We are Greatful to the CBI for having thoroughly investigated every aspect of the case from all angles and closed the case. The amount of false narrative in the Social Media and Electronic Media was totally uncalled for. Due to the Pandemic every one was glued to the TV & Social Media in the absence of anything happening in the country. Innocent people were hounded and paraded before the Media and investigative authorities. I hope this does not repeat in any case.”

‘I’m proud to have defended a Fauji Family pro bono’

He went on to add, “I beseech the captains of Media to reflect upon what they did. Rhea Chakravarty to undergo untold miseries and was behind bars for 27 days for no fault of hers until Justice Sarang V Kotwal released her on bail. I salute her & her Family for having kept silent and yet suffered the inhuman treatment they were meted. They came to me through a close friend and Defence personnel who are close friends of mine with whom I studied in a Sainik School. Both Rhea’s Family and My Team & I were hounded and threatened of danger to our life. I must say nothing deterred us from carrying out our legal duties. Today I can share that I’m proud to have defended a Fauji Family Pro Bono and that should rest with the kind of speculative narration about my fees. I also thank large section of Media for having supported Me & Rhea’s cause and her fight for Justice . This Country is still very Safe & Every Citizen crying for Justice has hope due to our Vibrant Judiciary.”

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. His father had lodged a complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment of suicide. Both Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to Sushant. The case was later transferred to the CBI, which has been carrying out a probe into the actor’s death.