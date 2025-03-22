CBI files closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Officials

The CBI has filed a closure report in the alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said Saturday. The CBI has submitted its findings before a special court in Mumbai which will now decide whether to accept the report or order further probe by the agency, the officials said. (Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Ekta Kapoor remember him on his 39th birth anniversary: 'You aren't just a memory') Sushant Singh Rajput's last film as an actor was Dil Bechara.

What the officials said

Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was (34).

The central agency had taken over the probe from Bihar Police which had registered an abetment of suicide case on a complaint filed in Patna by his father K K Singh.

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, forensic specialists at AIIMS had dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling" made in the case. The CBI had recorded the statements of Rhea Chakraborty, the rumoured girlfriend of Rajput, and others in his close circle, and collected the actor's medical records.

In his complaint to Bihar Police, Rajput's father had alleged that Chakraborty, along with her family members, misappropriated his son's money, a charge denied by her in television interviews.

After his death, Sushant's Patna residence was turned into his memorial, which contained the late actor's telescope, books, guitar, and other personal things.

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che. He starred in many films such as MS Dhoni - The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Raabta, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore, among others. His final, film Dil Bechara, was released posthumously.

(With inputs from PTI)