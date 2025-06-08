Rhea Chakraborty says she lost acting work, brother Showik’s MBA dreams shattered after Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was accused of abetment to suicide following the death of her then-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, has opened up about the lasting impact the case had on her and her brother, Showik Chakraborty. In an interview with CNBC TV18, Rhea shared how both their careers came to a halt and how they struggled to rebuild their lives after the tragedy. (Also Read: Apoorva Mukhija spoke to Rhea Chakraborty after India's Got Latent row: Longed to hear ‘everything will be fine’) Rhea Chakraborty opens up on losing out on work, Showik not getting jobs due to SSR death case.

Rhea Chakraborty on not getting work

Rhea and Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs-related investigation linked to Sushant's death in 2020. Reflecting on that time, Rhea said, “When we went through the tragedy that we went through, we both lost our careers. I stopped getting any acting work, and Showik, who had scored 96 percentile in CAT and secured admission into a prestigious university, was arrested before he could begin. By the time he came out, he had lost the first trimester—and with it, his MBA plans and future planning.”

Rhea Chakraborty recalls Showik not getting a job in the corporate world

She added that finding a job for Showik in the corporate world became next to impossible due to the media storm surrounding them. “Getting a job for Showik afterwards in any corporate setup was very difficult. No one wanted to hire someone who had so much media scandal around them. For a while, we weren’t sure where our lives were going. Like, what’s next? We had our healing processes.”

During that phase of uncertainty, the siblings decided to channel their energy into building something of their own. That’s how Chapter 2 Drip, a clothing brand aimed at giving people a voice and helping them feel seen, was born.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on 14 June 2020. Following a complaint filed by his father, Rhea was accused of abetment to suicide and subjected to multiple investigations by the CBI, ED, and NCB. However, in May 2024, the CBI filed a closure report, clearing both Rhea and Showik of all charges.

On 24 May, Rhea and Showik launched the first physical store of Chapter 2 Drip in Mumbai. Rhea also shared a glimpse of a puja held at the store on social media. Meanwhile, Rhea made her showbiz comeback last year as a gang leader on MTV Roadies and went on to win the season. She returned to the show again this year but lost the trophy to Elvish Yadav.