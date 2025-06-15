Karnataka's Hubballi man caught dancing obscenely in public for Instagram reel gets lesson from police

A man attempting to gain online fame by misbehaving in public received a sharp lesson from the Hubballi-Dharwad Police after his antics on city roads went viral. The individual, identified as Naveen, was seen performing inappropriate dance moves in a crowded area of Hubballi, allegedly for an Instagram reel. The video sparked outrage online, prompting police to swiftly trace and detain him. A social media influencer was caught doing obscene dance moves in public at Hubballi.

Take a look at the video

Rather than taking strict legal action, officers opted to counsel Naveen about the consequences of creating public nuisance. He later appeared in a video statement, acknowledging his mistake and apologizing. “My name is Naveen. I was caught performing vulgar dance steps in public, which caused inconvenience. The police counselled me and warned me not to repeat such behaviour. I urge others not to indulge in such actions. I thank Hubballi police for making me aware of my mistake,” he said in the video.

The clip has since gone viral again—this time, for all the right reasons. Netizens have praised the police's response while also urging stricter action against similar offenders. One user commented, “If he does it again, break his leg. One person’s fun shouldn’t be another’s misery.” Another said, “If rowdy sheeters were made to publicly admit their mistakes like this, it could influence their followers to change for the better.”

Some suggested community service as a more effective deterrent. “Make him sweep the Dharwad market for a week. That will fix the attention-seeking,” read one response. Others noted that viral stunts often come with built-in rewards, with one user saying, “He got what he wanted—attention. Even the consequences give him more visibility. It’s a win-win for him.”

The Hubballi-Dharwad Police, through this incident, sent a strong message: creating chaos for online clout will not go unchecked.