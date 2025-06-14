Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
Bengaluru woman witnesses rare ‘peaceful accident’: 'No fights, just handshakes’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Deshpande
Jun 14, 2025 12:14 PM IST

In a city like Bengaluru, tested daily by traffic chaos, this rare moment of civility brings a glimmer of hope.

In Bengaluru, where road rage and traffic altercations have become alarmingly frequent, a woman’s post on social media has offered a refreshing, and rare, glimpse of civility on the road.

The post quickly drew reactions from users who were both amused and pleasantly surprised. (This is an AI generated image)
Sharing her experience on X (formerly Twitter), the woman described what she called a “peaceful accident” she recently witnessed.

“A biker hit a car & fell. The driver parked the car aside and waited for the rider to come. The rider put the bike aside and checked with the driver if there was any damage. The driver checked if the rider was okay and safe. Both shook hands and went on their way,” she wrote.

(Also Read: Bengaluru traffic updates: Benniganahalli to Kasturi Nagar road closed for three months)

Woman shared the incident on X.(X)
In stark contrast to the usual chaos that follows a minor collision, this interaction stood out for its calm, composed resolution, without shouting matches, arguments, or blame games.

How did X users react?

The post quickly drew reactions from users who were both amused and pleasantly surprised. Some couldn’t believe such an incident could happen in India. One user joked, “They both must be either really very civilized or matured, or both must have been in a hurry.”

Another asked incredulously, “You sure this wasn’t a dream?” While some were skeptical, others appreciated the rare show of kindness. “Thanks for sharing some positive news,” one comment read. Another user added, “Where was this? I saw this in Singapore. Don’t believe it’ll happen in India.””

The post resonated with many who are weary of the city’s infamous traffic stress and frequent road rage reports. While it's unclear where in Bengaluru the incident occurred, the woman’s account has struck a chord with those yearning for basic decency and empathy on the roads.

As one user aptly summed it up, “Seems both were gentlemen and preferred peace over anger.”

In a city constantly tested by its traffic, even a moment like this brings hope.

(Also Read: Five dead near Bengaluru as drowsy bus driver rams APSRTC vehicle into truck)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru woman witnesses rare ‘peaceful accident’: 'No fights, just handshakes’
Saturday, June 14, 2025
