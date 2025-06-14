Bengaluru woman witnesses rare ‘peaceful accident’: 'No fights, just handshakes’

In Bengaluru, where road rage and traffic altercations have become alarmingly frequent, a woman’s post on social media has offered a refreshing, and rare, glimpse of civility on the road. The post quickly drew reactions from users who were both amused and pleasantly surprised. (This is an AI generated image)

Sharing her experience on X (formerly Twitter), the woman described what she called a “peaceful accident” she recently witnessed.

“A biker hit a car & fell. The driver parked the car aside and waited for the rider to come. The rider put the bike aside and checked with the driver if there was any damage. The driver checked if the rider was okay and safe. Both shook hands and went on their way,” she wrote.

(Also Read: Bengaluru traffic updates: Benniganahalli to Kasturi Nagar road closed for three months)

Woman shared the incident on X.(X)

In stark contrast to the usual chaos that follows a minor collision, this interaction stood out for its calm, composed resolution, without shouting matches, arguments, or blame games.

How did X users react?

The post quickly drew reactions from users who were both amused and pleasantly surprised. Some couldn’t believe such an incident could happen in India. One user joked, “They both must be either really very civilized or matured, or both must have been in a hurry.”

Another asked incredulously, “You sure this wasn’t a dream?” While some were skeptical, others appreciated the rare show of kindness. “Thanks for sharing some positive news,” one comment read. Another user added, “Where was this? I saw this in Singapore. Don’t believe it’ll happen in India.””

The post resonated with many who are weary of the city’s infamous traffic stress and frequent road rage reports. While it's unclear where in Bengaluru the incident occurred, the woman’s account has struck a chord with those yearning for basic decency and empathy on the roads.

As one user aptly summed it up, “Seems both were gentlemen and preferred peace over anger.”

In a city constantly tested by its traffic, even a moment like this brings hope.

(Also Read: Five dead near Bengaluru as drowsy bus driver rams APSRTC vehicle into truck)