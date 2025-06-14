Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru traffic updates: Benniganahalli to Kasturi Nagar road closed for three months

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2025 11:46 AM IST

Vehicular movement will be prohibited on the Coca Cola Godown Road, specifically from Benniganahalli (Sadanandanagar Bridge) to Old Madras Road.

Commuters travelling through East Bengaluru should brace for major traffic diversions starting June 14, as the city traffic police have announced a 90-day restriction due to ongoing railway bridge work near KR Pura.

The restricted area falls under the jurisdiction of the KR Pura Traffic Police Station.(X/DCPTrEastBCP)
The restricted area falls under the jurisdiction of the KR Pura Traffic Police Station.(X/DCPTrEastBCP)

According to an advisory issued by the Bengaluru Traffic Police, vehicular movement will be prohibited on the Coca Cola Godown Road, specifically from Benniganahalli (Sadanandanagar Bridge) to Old Madras Road, to facilitate construction by the Railway Department.

Check out the advisory here:

The restricted area falls under the jurisdiction of the KR Pura Traffic Police Station.

(Also Read: Five dead near Bengaluru as drowsy bus driver rams APSRTC vehicle into truck)

To ease congestion and maintain traffic flow, the following alternative routes have been suggested vehicles moving from Old Madras Road (Benniganahalli Railway Bridge) towards Kasturinagar should take the Hebbal Ring Road bypass to reach their destination.

Vehicles travelling from Kasturinagar to Old Madras Road can use the Sadanandanagar route via NGEF Signal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic East), Sahil Bagla, has urged citizens to cooperate with the diversions and follow signage and instructions from traffic personnel during the period of restriction.

The railway bridge work is expected to continue for approximately three months.

(Also Read: Bengaluru drug bust: Foreign national held with 10 crore MDMA consignment)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru traffic updates: Benniganahalli to Kasturi Nagar road closed for three months
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On