Bengaluru traffic updates: Benniganahalli to Kasturi Nagar road closed for three months

Commuters travelling through East Bengaluru should brace for major traffic diversions starting June 14, as the city traffic police have announced a 90-day restriction due to ongoing railway bridge work near KR Pura. The restricted area falls under the jurisdiction of the KR Pura Traffic Police Station.(X/DCPTrEastBCP)

According to an advisory issued by the Bengaluru Traffic Police, vehicular movement will be prohibited on the Coca Cola Godown Road, specifically from Benniganahalli (Sadanandanagar Bridge) to Old Madras Road, to facilitate construction by the Railway Department.

To ease congestion and maintain traffic flow, the following alternative routes have been suggested vehicles moving from Old Madras Road (Benniganahalli Railway Bridge) towards Kasturinagar should take the Hebbal Ring Road bypass to reach their destination.

Vehicles travelling from Kasturinagar to Old Madras Road can use the Sadanandanagar route via NGEF Signal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic East), Sahil Bagla, has urged citizens to cooperate with the diversions and follow signage and instructions from traffic personnel during the period of restriction.

The railway bridge work is expected to continue for approximately three months.

