Bengaluru drug bust: Foreign national held with 10 crore MDMA consignment

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a foreign national in possession of MDMA drugs valued at around ₹10 crore in the international market, news agency PTI reported. The accused reportedly claimed he had come to India to pursue education at a college in Telangana.

According to Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, the arrest was made following a tip-off. “The MDMA drug is worth about ₹10 crore. The offender we arrested is a foreigner who, as per preliminary reports, landed in Delhi a few years ago and came to Bengaluru with this consignment,” he said.

(Also Read: No more bike taxis in Karnataka from June 16: HC refuses to stay ban)

The accused reportedly claimed he had come to India to pursue education at a college in Telangana. However, police officials said there is no evidence of an admission, as "admission was not open" at the time, report added.

“This is a very big quantity and a serious concern,” Singh added. “We are searching for linkages to understand the full network connected to the seized drugs.”

Probe underway

The CCB is continuing its investigation to trace others possibly involved in the drug trafficking operation. Authorities are also verifying the details of the Telangana college mentioned by the accused.

In a bid to intensify efforts against drug abuse, Bengaluru Police have announced a city-wide awareness campaign.

“Bengaluru City Police, along with other units and under the directions of the DG and IGP, is organising a huge rally and seminar on June 26 to create awareness about drug abuse,” Singh said.

Appealing to citizens for cooperation, the commissioner said: “We have a clear-cut policy to fight against drugs. So an all-out campaign will be taken up to ensure that drugs—whether on a small or large scale, are not allowed in the city.”

Further investigation is ongoing.

(Also Read: Bengaluru doctor, Mohandas Pai raise alarm over neglected Budigere airport road)