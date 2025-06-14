No more bike taxis in Karnataka from June 16: HC refuses to stay ban

Bike taxi services will no longer be allowed to operate in Karnataka starting June 16, following the Karnataka High Court’s refusal to stay a state government order banning them, news agency PTI reported. The Transport Department had earlier issued notices to bike taxi operators, calling their services illegal under current laws.(Representational Photo/HT)

The decision came after Rapido, a major player in the bike taxi space, challenged the ban and sought interim relief. However, the court declined to grant a stay on the Transport Department's order, effectively upholding the state’s decision to prohibit such services.

The Transport Department had earlier issued notices to bike taxi operators, calling their services illegal under current laws. It argued that only vehicles registered as commercial and with proper permits could be used for transporting passengers for hire.

This move impacts several app-based bike taxi aggregators like Rapido and Uber Moto, which have been popular for providing affordable and quick rides, especially in traffic-heavy cities like Bengaluru.

With the court’s decision, companies must stop offering bike taxi services in Karnataka from June 16 or risk legal action.

