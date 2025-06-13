Bengaluru auto driver once led IT projects, now seeks second chance after life-altering stroke

In a moving story shared on LinkedIn, a Bengaluru-based autorickshaw driver with a background in IT is hoping to return to the corporate workforce after health setbacks forced him out of the industry. Human Resources professional Gayatri Gopakumar posted about her recent interaction with Surendra R, an auto driver in Bengaluru.(LinkedIn/ Gayatri Gopakumar)

Human Resources professional Gayatri Gopakumar posted about her recent interaction with Surendra R, an auto driver who previously held senior roles in the tech sector. She wrote, “Everyone has a story, and some are filled with resilience, grit, and the sheer will to bounce back.”

According to her post, Surendra once worked as a Senior Associate and Quality Analyst at firms like Calpian Software Technologies and OSPROSYS, where he led projects, managed teams, and earned praise for his ability to handle responsibilities independently.

However, his life took a sudden turn after he suffered a stroke, reportedly triggered by exposure to cold during winter travel, and compounded by emotional stress from a family medical emergency. With no financial safety net, Surendra took up driving an autorickshaw to support his household.

Now on the path to recovery, he is looking to re-enter the workforce in roles aligned with his previous experience, such as Quality Assurance, Operations Support, or other back-office positions.

Gopakumar urged her professional network to consider helping Surendra restart his career. “Let’s help him restart his career,” she wrote.

HT.com could not independently verify Surendra’s employment history or health details.

How did X users react?

Several users praised Gayatri for highlighting stories of resilience and helping professionals get a second chance.

“Kudos to you for always going above and beyond and sharing this story and many more. May this gentleman find his way back to a great role soon,” a user wrote.

Some offered constructive suggestions to improve Surendra’s visibility and chances in the job market. “Gayatri Gopakumar, it seems he doesn’t have a proper LinkedIn profile and is not very active here. As an HR head, can you help him set that up so he can increase visibility and build the right connections?”

Others were moved by the post and hoped for a positive turn in his journey. “A powerful story of resilience. Hoping Surendra finds the opportunity he deserves.”

