Bengaluru woman accuses bleeding biker of ‘drama’ after collision with her car

A video of a road accident in Bengaluru has gone viral, drawing widespread criticism on social media after a woman involved in the collision was seen accusing an injured biker of “doing drama.” The incident reportedly took place outside a petrol pump in the city, where a car and a two-wheeler collided. (X/@Incognito_qfs)

The incident reportedly took place outside a petrol pump in the city, where a car and a two-wheeler collided. In the now-viral video, the biker is seen bleeding and visibly in pain, while the woman, believed to be the car owner, can be heard using abusive language and accusing him of faking the injury.

The video shows the bike toppled on the road after the collision, while the car appears to have sustained visible damage on one side.

It is currently unclear who was at fault in the accident, as no official police statement has been issued yet. However, the video has triggered a wave of online reactions, with many calling out the woman for her insensitivity and language, regardless of the circumstances of the crash.

Businessman bitten in road rage incident

In another case, a minor incident of rainwater splashing took a violent turn in Bengaluru, ending with a businessman sustaining a serious finger injury that required surgery.

According to a report by The Times of India, the incident took place on the night of May 26 near Railway Colony on Magadi Road.

Jayant Shekhar, a resident of Magadi Road, was driving home in his electric vehicle along with his wife, Parvati, and mother-in-law, Manjula, after dinner. While navigating a waterlogged stretch of road, Shekhar’s car accidentally splashed water on a nearby vehicle. What followed was an aggressive confrontation from the occupants of the splashed car, the report stated.

The road rage episode quickly escalated, leading to an assault on Shekhar, who later required surgery for a severely injured finger.

