Bengaluru businessman bitten in road rage incident, incurs 2 lakh medical bill: Report

A seemingly minor incident involving rainwater splashing escalated into a violent road rage episode in Bengaluru, leaving a businessman with a severely injured finger that required surgery. A formal complaint was lodged at the Magadi Road police station the next day. (Representational Image)

According to a report by Times of India, the incident occurred on the night of May 26 near Railway Colony on Magadi Road.

Jayant Shekhar, a resident of Magadi Road, was returning home with his wife, Parvati, and mother-in-law, Manjula, after dinner when his electric vehicle passed through a flooded section of the road. In the process, water splashed onto a nearby car, triggering a heated reaction from its occupants, the report added.

According to the police complaint, the driver of the affected vehicle, along with a woman passenger, began shouting at Shekhar. Though he apologised and drove on, the other vehicle overtook him shortly after and blocked his path. According to the publication, the man behind the wheel allegedly pulled Shekhar out of his car and began verbally and physically assaulting him.

In the scuffle, Shekhar reportedly grabbed the assailant's hand in an effort to break free. The attacker then bit down hard on Shekhar’s right ring finger and also punched him below his left eye before fleeing the scene, issuing threats.

2 lakh medical bill

Shekhar's wife said that they sought treatment at a private hospital in Sheshadripuram, where the medical expenses amounted to ₹2 lakh. She also claimed that the woman who was with the attacker acted aggressively and issued threats during the altercation.

A formal complaint was lodged at the Magadi Road police station the next day. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections dealing with voluntarily causing hurt, grievous hurt, criminal intimidation, and wrongful restraint.

