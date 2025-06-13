‘Can’t wait to be back in Bengaluru’: Woman’s rant on Mumbai’s autos and house help divides internet

A Reddit post by a Bengaluru woman currently living in Mumbai has triggered a wave of reactions online, reigniting the age-old Bengaluru vs Mumbai debate. Among her complaints were dishonest auto drivers and irregular maids. (AFP)

A woman originally from Bengaluru, who moved to Mumbai due to her husband’s job, took to Reddit to vent her frustration about life in the financial capital. In a strongly worded post, she said she "hated the people" in Mumbai and described the city as having “every single problem Bengaluru has,” while accusing Mumbaikars of acting superior.

“They have this image that Namma Ooru (Bengaluru) is the only city with issues in the country. But every story I’ve heard about Mumbai being better is a lie,” she wrote.

Among her complaints were allegedly dishonest auto drivers. She shared an incident where she gave ₹200 for a ₹60 ride, expecting the balance, but received only ₹50 in return. “So honest,” she added sarcastically, contrasting it with Bengaluru where drivers "at least tell you upfront if they want extra.”

She also addressed what she called the “maid myth” in Mumbai, the notion that domestic workers there are more regular. “Three maids in three months have taken 7, 10, and 8 days off. At home [Bengaluru], I can be confident they won’t come on Sundays and that’s that,” she wrote.

The post ended with a longing to return to Bengaluru, “I can’t wait to be back home.”

Mixed reactions online

Reddit users responded with a range of opinions. While some agreed with her emotional connection to Bengaluru, others felt her rant was unfair to Mumbai.

One user wrote, “Mumbai has 10,000 problems, but auto drivers not returning change isn’t usually one of them.”

"I don't know about other things, but the auto experience in Mumbai was a million times better than other Indian cities no doubt about that", said another user.

One more user chimed in saying, "lived in Mumbai for nearly 15 years and there were only a handful of auto incidents. Bengaluru is way worse or rather it has become worse?"

Another offered a more balanced take, “I was born and brought up in Mumbai but have been living in Bengaluru for a couple of years. Both cities have their pros and cons. It depends on how open you are and how you treat the place.”

Yet another user who had lived in both cities remarked, “No other city beats Bengaluru for me... there’s no comparison.”

A few users called for empathy. “It’s natural to feel attached to your hometown,” one commenter said. “But it’s also important to embrace and respect the local people, language, and culture of wherever you live.”

