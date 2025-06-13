Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Bengaluru doctor, Mohandas Pai raise alarm over neglected Budigere airport road

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jun 13, 2025 03:16 PM IST

Concerns are growing over the poor condition of a key airport access road in Bengaluru, prompting calls for repairs from public figures and residents.

A key airport access road used by thousands of Bengaluru residents living in Whitefield, KR Puram, and Hoskote is drawing widespread criticism due to its poor condition. The road, which passes through Budigere Cross, is considered one of the most time-efficient routes to reach Kempegowda International Airport. However, its current state—marked by potholes, poor lighting, and lack of maintenance—has triggered a wave of public frustration.

Bengaluru's Budigere cross road that leads to airport is in shambles. (X/DevanahalliBLR)
Bengaluru's Budigere cross road that leads to airport is in shambles. (X/DevanahalliBLR)

Unlike the usual Hebbal route that takes up to three hours during peak hours, commuters from Whitefield can reach the airport via this road in just about an hour. Despite the time advantage, the road’s deteriorating condition has made the commute risky yet uncomfortable. 

Take a look at the posts

Cardiologist Dr. Deepak Krishnamurthy, known for actively voicing civic concerns on social media, took to X to highlight the issue. “The road to Kempegowda International Airport from Whitefield via Budigere takes just an hour. But the condition of the road is so terrible and no one seems interested in fixing it,” he posted.

 

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai amplified the concern by tagging Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and civic activist R.K. Misra in his response, urging immediate repairs. “Minister @DKShivakumar, can this be repaved quickly? Big help,” Pai wrote, adding, “@rk_misra, please help. We need this for our airport.”

Social media has since been flooded with similar complaints and calls for action. One user remarked, “It’s a toll-free road. No incentives to fix? If repaired, it would drastically reduce traffic on the Outer Ring Road. Residents from East Bengaluru wouldn’t need to take the Hebbal route.”

Others speculated that deliberate inaction might be at play, with a user writing, “Unless a toll gate is installed to charge every vehicle, this road will never be improved. Don’t expect even the village panchayats to take the initiative.”

Another commuter suggested that monetizing the road might be a viable solution: “I’m baffled why the government is not taking this road seriously. It’s become the go-to route for airport cabs from Whitefield. Make it a toll road if needed, but fix it—urgently.”

