What’s the issue between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh over Totapuri mangoes? Explained

A fresh row has erupted between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh over the movement of Totapuri mangoes, a popular variety used mainly for pulp production. The dispute centres around price fluctuations, procurement policies, and a ban imposed by Andhra Pradesh on the entry of mangoes from Karnataka into its Chittoor district. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah wrote to AP CM Chandra Babu Naidu to lift ban on Karnataka's Totapuri Mangoes.

What is the dispute?

Totapuri mangoes are primarily grown in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh and in parts of border districts in Karnataka. Known for their pulp quality, these mangoes are largely supplied to processing units that extract mango pulp for commercial use, both domestically and internationally.

This year, market prices for Totapuri mangoes are reportedly crashed. Last year, the Chittoor district administration had fixed procurement prices at ₹30,000 per tonne. But this year, due to lower demand, the rate has been drastically cut to ₹12,000 per tonne. In the open market, rates have plummeted to ₹5–6 per kg.

In an attempt to help farmers, the Andhra Pradesh government set a procurement rate of ₹8 per kg for pulp units and added a ₹4/kg subsidy, effectively assuring farmers a return of ₹12 per kg. In contrast, Karnataka has not introduced any such support, and local Totapuri mangoes there are being sold at ₹5–6 per kg.

The situation escalated when the Chittoor district collector issued a directive on June 7, restricting the entry of mangoes from Karnataka into Andhra Pradesh. The move was reportedly aimed at protecting local growers in AP from price crashes due to an influx of cheaper mangoes from Karnataka.

This ban sparked concern in Karnataka, where mango farmers—especially those near the Andhra border—depend heavily on Chittoor’s pulp factories to sell their produce.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah wrote a formal letter to AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, urging the immediate withdrawal of the ban. He criticized the move as being against the spirit of cooperative federalism, stating that it was implemented without any consultation between the two state governments.

He also expressed concern that enforcement teams were deployed at checkposts along the Karnataka–Tamil Nadu–AP border to prevent mango trucks from entering Chittoor, disrupting a decades-old supply chain.

Siddaramaiah also said that such unilateral actions might trigger tension and possible retaliation, potentially affecting the movement of other perishable goods like vegetables and agricultural produce between the states.

He further requested AP to lift the restriction in the interest of farmer welfare.