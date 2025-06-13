Karnataka rains: Massive showers expected in 30 districts for next 5 days, yellow and orange alerts issued

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across most parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh over the next five days, triggered by the convergence of two weather systems in the region. The department has issued multiple weather alerts, including a 'Red' alert for some areas, warning of intense rain activity. Karnataka likely to see massive rains for next 5 five, said IMD. (PTI)

According to a report in The Times of India, an upper-air cyclonic circulation has developed over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of south Odisha. In addition, a trough extending from this system stretches toward coastal Karnataka in the lower and middle layers of the atmosphere. These combined systems are expected to cause widespread rainfall across Karnataka, with varying intensity.

CS Patil, scientist at IMD Bengaluru, said the impact would include light to moderate showers across most districts and isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds, especially on Friday. “Wind speeds may reach 30 to 50 kmph in some places,” he is quoted as a saying by the publication.

For Saturday, the IMD has issued a ‘Red’ alert for parts of coastal Karnataka and districts along the Western Ghats, anticipating extremely heavy rainfall. Central and north interior Karnataka have been placed under an ‘Orange’ alert for very heavy rain, while a ‘Yellow’ alert—indicating moderate showers—has been issued for south interior districts, including Bengaluru.

A warning has also been released, suggesting widespread rainfall activity in nearly all parts of the state until June 17.

Torrential rains in Hubballi, located in Dharwad district, caused severe waterlogging on Thursday morning, disrupting traffic and daily life. Coastal districts such as Udupi and Mangaluru also experienced relentless downpours, prompting school closures in several areas.

In Bengaluru Urban and Rural, as well as Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Davangere, Hassan, and Vijayanagar, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds reaching up to 50 kmph. Moderate showers are also expected in Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, and Kolar districts.

With weather systems intensifying, authorities are urging citizens to remain cautious, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.