Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah mourn victims of Air India crash in Ahmedabad, call for probe and relief

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed deep sorrow over the catastrophic crash of Air India’s London-bound flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on Thursday, which claimed over 260 lives and left several injured. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah paid condolences to the families of victims who died in Air India plane crash. (PTI)

Terming the incident as “deeply unfortunate,” CM Siddaramaiah extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and urged the Centre to act swiftly. “I am deeply saddened to hear of the deaths due to the plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. May the departed souls rest in peace,” he said in a post on X. “I pray that their families and loved ones find the strength to bear this immense grief.”

The Chief Minister also wished for a speedy recovery of those injured, including several students, and stressed the need for urgent action from the Union Government. “The central government must provide appropriate compensation, launch a high-level probe to ascertain the cause, and implement strong safeguards to prevent such tragedies in the future,” he added.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also took to social media to share his anguish. “Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic accident of the Ahmedabad-London flight during take-off. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, especially those enduring unimaginable loss. Wishing for a swift emergency response and everyone’s safety,” he said.

Atleast 260 people died in the accident

The crash occurred just 33 seconds after takeoff when the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner struck a building near BJ Medical College’s doctors' hostel in Ahmedabad’s Meghani Nagar locality. The aircraft, en route to London Gatwick, was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. At least 260 people are confirmed dead, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Of the passengers, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British, 7 Portuguese, and one Canadian. Miraculously, one British national of Indian origin, 27-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, survived the crash and is undergoing treatment.

The nation is in mourning as authorities begin investigations into one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters in recent memory.