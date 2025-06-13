Two-wheelers, autos, and tractors on Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway banned after series of fatal accidents: Report

In light of a growing number of deadly accidents, Karnataka's Kolar district police have imposed a strict ban on two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, and tractors from using certain sections of the Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway that pass through the district. The decision follows a spate of serious crashes, with over 15 people losing their lives in more than 10 incidents over the past three months, reported The Hindu. Twi-wheelers, three-wheeler and tractors are now banned from Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway.

According to the report, the tipping point came on Monday, June 9, when a car crashed into the divider near the Hedaginabele toll plaza in Malur taluk, leaving two passengers dead on the spot. In response, police moved quickly to curb the entry of slow-moving vehicles, which they say are a significant hazard on this high-speed corridor.

“Slow vehicles often force faster traffic to brake suddenly, causing drivers to lose control and crash,” a senior police officer told to the publication.

Despite a March 2025 circular from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officially banning two-wheelers from using the expressway, enforcement had remained lax. Police say they continued to witness two-wheelers, three-wheelers, bullock carts, and tractors dangerously plying the route, endangering themselves and others.

“We’ve now installed warning signs and are implementing a complete ban on two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and tractors within our jurisdiction. Violators will face strict legal action,” said an officer from BEML Nagar Police Station in KGF is quoted as a saying.

Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway's Karnataka stretch is open for public

The newly constructed expressway — India’s first greenfield expressway in South India — is designed for high-speed vehicular traffic, with a speed limit of 120 kmph. However, the presence of slow-moving vehicles undermines the very purpose of the corridor.

Currently, the 68-km toll-free stretch between Hoskote and Bethamangala in Karnataka, which became operational a few months ago, sees a daily traffic volume of around 1,600–2,000 vehicles. Officials believe that restricting slower vehicles will not only improve travel efficiency but also prevent further loss of life.

This expressway, spanning 260 km in total, passes through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, ending at Sriperumbudur near Chennai. Part of a ₹17,900-crore mega infrastructure project, the corridor aims to cut travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai from seven hours to just three hours.