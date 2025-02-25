Nearly 2000 vehicles using Karnataka stretch of Bengaluru - Chennai Expressway everyday: Report

The Bengaluru-Chennai expressway has been officially opened for traffic within Karnataka, reported The Times of India. The 68-km toll-free stretch between Hoskote and Bethamangala is already witnessing a daily footfall of around 1,600 to 2,000 vehicles. Motorists currently exit the expressway via a village road to reach Mulbagal and the Andhra Pradesh border. The Karnataka stretch of Bengaluru - Chennai Expressway is now open to public officially. (X/NitinGadkari)

According to the report, the remaining 3 km of the 71-km Karnataka section, constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is expected to be accessible by the end of the year. The completion of this stretch will coincide with the full-fledged opening of the entire expressway extending beyond Karnataka.

Bengaluru - Chennai Expressway

Spanning 260 km, the expressway traverses Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu before reaching Sriperumbudur near Chennai. Designed for high-speed travel, the four-lane corridor permits a maximum speed of 120 kmph. Touted as South India’s first greenfield expressway, this ₹17,900-crore project is expected to revolutionize travel between Bengaluru and Chennai by reducing the journey duration from seven hours to just three.

The expressway in Karnataka was developed in three phases. The first segment, covering 27.1 km, runs from Hoskote to Malur, while the second extends another 27.1 km from Malur to Bangarpet. The final section stretches 17.5 km from Bangarpet to Bethamangala. All three segments are now fully operational for public use.

During a visit to Bengaluru, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would soon inaugurate the expressway. He emphasized that the project would enhance economic activity between the two capital cities and ease congestion on the existing highway connecting Bengaluru and Chennai. He also assured prompt responses to Karnataka government officials and representatives regarding ongoing road projects in the state.