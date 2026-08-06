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    Attack on school van: 4 suspects held, two others on the run

    The incident took place around 6am on August 3, when a group of men allegedly attacked a school van carrying seven children near Charak Chauraha after a minor collision

    Published on: Aug 6, 2026, 08:41:05 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    LUCKNOW Police on Wednesday said four of the six men identified in connection with the attack on a school van ferrying children in the Chowk area have been taken into custody while efforts are underway to arrest the remaining two.

    Investigators identified all six accused by analysing CCTV footage and videos of the incident that went viral on social media. Three police teams have been formed to trace the remaining suspects, the police stated in a release. (Pic for representation)
    Investigators identified all six accused by analysing CCTV footage and videos of the incident that went viral on social media. Three police teams have been formed to trace the remaining suspects, the police stated in a release. (Pic for representation)

    Those held were identified as Sandeep Rajput, 22, Brijesh Rajput, 18, Nitin, 19 and Anuj Kumar, 19. Investigators identified all six accused by analysing CCTV footage and videos of the incident that went viral on social media. Three police teams have been formed to trace the remaining suspects, the police stated in a release.

    Officials said the vehicle used in the incident has also been seized. An FIR (No. 168/2026) had earlier been registered at Chowk police station on the complaint of the school van driver.

    The incident took place around 6am on August 3, when a group of men said to be Kanwariyas allegedly attacked a school van carrying seven children near Charak Chauraha after a minor collision. The van’s windows were smashed, leaving the children frightened.

    Police have not officially stated whether the accused were part of the Kanwar Yatra, though the attackers were alleged to be Kanwariyas by eyewitnesses and the children’s parents. Further investigation is underway.

    Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Attack On School Van: 4 Suspects Held, Two Others On The Run
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