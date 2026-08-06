Seven years of Art 370 abrogation: Wounds unhealed, statehood promise unfulfilled, says Omar

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the rights and identity of Jammu and Kashmir people, saying their “wounds have not healed yet” while the promise of statehood restoration remains unfulfilled. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (File)

“Wounds are same. They have not healed yet. We hoped that the balm would be applied and at least the promise of statehood will be fulfilled but it remains unfulfilled even after seven years,” said the chief minister who was in Poonch’s Surankote to meet with the families affected by the recent monsoon fury.

On August 5, 2019, the Union government tabled a bill to bifurcate the state into two Union territories and also read down Articles 370 and 35(A) that gave the erstwhile state special powers to determine issues of domicile.

Earlier during the day, Omar wrote on X: “Seven years, we haven’t forgotten & we haven’t reconciled far less accepted our current circumstances. My party & I remain committed to reversing all that was done to J&K that took away our rights & threatens our identity.”

PDP, NC protests; BJP celebrates

Amid tight security arrangements by the administration, political parties, including ruling National Conference (NC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), observed a “black day” and held localised protests on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party held a major Tiranga rally in Srinagar.

Many NC leaders and MLAs held protests in their respective areas or party offices as police had warned that no protests would be allowed without permission. In Kulgam, the NC alleged lathi charge by the police on the workers.

Many NC MLAs led by education minister Sakina Itoo held a protest at party headquarters at Nawai-Subh in Srinagar. “We will continue to hold peaceful protests to get our rights. Our rights, special guarantees, land and job rights which were snatched away from us, we want their restoration,” Itoo said.

Protests were also held outside the Parliament in Delhi. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, M Kharge, along with INDIA Alliance Parties joined NC MPs Choudhary M Ramzan, Sajjad Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi to protest for restoration of statehood and special status of J&K.

Meanwhile, PDP-led by Mehbooba Mufti held a protest on Tuesday night outside the party office in Srinagar. “It’s a black night for J&K. We have come out to protest. It was today (in 2019) that a conspiracy was hatched and J&K’s special position under constitution was looted away. We will not remain silent till the time J&K issue is resolved and Article 370 and 35 A is restored,” she said.

PDP leaders Iltija Mufti , Waheed Para and Mohit Bhan also marked their protest by holding a rally in Srinagar on Wednesday. They carried placards and demanded restoration of Article 370 & 35A. In Jammu, the PDP workers organised a protest demonstration near party office and blocked BC Road for nearly half an hour before police dispersed the workers.

Peoples Conference chief and Handwara MLA Sajad Gani Lone calling it a day of “historic betrayal and disempowerment” for the people of J&K. “August 5, 2019 was a brutal coup against the people of J&K. It will be held with contempt and disdain by the people of J&K, for all times to come,” Lone said in a statement.

Chief cleric of Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that August 5 is a painful reminder of the day when a decision was imposed upon J&K by the Government of India, reneging on its own constitutional commitments made to the people of J&K and unilaterally altering its structure and status.

However, the BJP celebrated the day with a Tiranga rallies in some districts. A major bike Tiranga rally was held in Srinagar which was led by BJP state general secretary Ashok Koul. The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from senior party leaders.

“I want to congratulate the whole country on the completion of seven years of revocation of Art 370. Since the changes people have benefitted from schemes and have received the same respect as the rest of the country. We are with the decision of Prime Minister and with the whole country,” BJP leader and DDC member engineer Aijaz Hussain said.

In Jammu, the police prevented the protest marches towards the city centre, leading to a brief jostling with workers at different locations.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) organised a demonstration near Shaheedi Chowk, where party leaders and workers raised slogans against the Centre and accused it of depriving the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their democratic and constitutional rights. Congress workers carrying party flags attempted to march ahead but were stopped by the police.