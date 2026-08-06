Haryana’s progressive sports policy yielded CWG medals: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that the medals won by the state’s athletes at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow are a result of the government’s excellent sports policy. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini felicitating a student in Ambala in Wednesday. (HT Photo)

He claimed that opposition leaders who question their sports policy had a two-line policy during their own tenure: Win medals and get positions.

“But today the entire state knows that the current government is providing all the facilities to the athletes, which is why our athletes are performing excellently,” he said.

The CM was in Ambala to chair the “Excellent Education Awards-2026” ceremony held in the auditorium of Police DAV School, Ambala city.

He honoured more than 250 students from over 70 schools, who excelled in the classes 10, 12, and various competitive examinations.

During his address, he said that the state government is committed to ensuring that no talented student from Haryana will be hindered by a lack of resources and that equal opportunities in education, a transparent system, and respect for merit are among the government’s top priorities.

Saini said that today, Haryana’s youth can confidently declare that they rely on their hard work.

The CM said that in the shining eyes of the students today, he sees a bright future for a “developed India - a developed Haryana.”

“I see the potential in some to become scientists, some to become doctors, engineers, teachers, administrators, and some to lead the nation. The honours received today are the result of the students’ hard work, which will inspire them to reach even greater heights in the future,” he said.

Saini praised the organiser, Pooja Foundation, and its founding president Vinod Kumar, saying the organisation has consistently upheld the tradition of honouring talent.

The CM said that the government has made the recruitment system completely transparent.

“The government has a clear policy that opportunities will be available to all and selection will be based solely on merit. This has also strengthened the self-esteem of young people from poor and middle-class families,” he said.

“The government has launched the Mission Buniyaad and Super-100 programmes for underprivileged students in government schools in the state. Children selected in these programmes have been admitted to IITs, IIMs, NITs, and prestigious medical colleges. Similarly, Sanskriti Model Schools and PM Shri Schools have been opened to improve the level of education in Haryana,” he added.