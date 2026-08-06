Idea of UT failed to address people’s issues: Ladakh bodies

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), two civil society bodies of Ladakh region, on Wednesday stated that the idea of the UT has failed to redress the issues of the people, who remain “very disappointed” with the BJP government. The Ladakh leaders proposed that the bureaucracy may be made accountable to the elected government. The issue of control and supervision over bureaucracy was also raised. (File)

Chering Dorjay Lakrook, former minister and co-convenor of LAB, said, “UT was our demand and we felt happy when it was fulfilled but we have been demanding UT with legislature since very beginning, which has not been given to us. Thereafter, going by the situation that was created in Ladakh, we feel that the previous model was better.”

Lakrook said that the majority of the people in Ladakh were not happy with the prevailing situation in the region. “That’s why we are holding talks with Centre. In nutshell, people are not happy,” he said.

The LAB leader informed that since last round of talks on July 3 in Leh when MHA officials and LAB besides KDA leaders had signed the minutes of the meeting, there has been no intimation for further round of talks with the Centre.

KDA leader Sajjad Kargili also called August 5 a “day of betrayal” for the people of J&K and Ladakh.

In a post on X, he wrote; “5 August remains a day of betrayal for the people of Jammu & Kashmir and #Ladakh. For Ladakh, this day marked its conversion into a Union Territory without democratic representation. Seven years later, the people of Ladakh are still waiting for statehood and constitutional safeguards. The idea of UT has failed to redress the issues of the people of Ladakh.”

On July 3, LAB and KDA, spearheading Ladakh’s agitation for statehood with legislature and constitutional guarantees under the Sixth Schedule, signed off on the minutes of the May 22 sub-committee meeting following a three-hour meeting in Leh, after weeks of disagreement over a clause on officers’ performance appraisals.

In the May 22 meeting home ministry had outlined the probable structure of self-governance in Ladakh.

The representatives from Ladakh had reiterated the demand for statehood and Sixth Schedule along with the demand regarding Ladakh administrative and police Service and regarding withdrawal of cases of September 24, 2025, incident. The Ladakh leaders proposed that the bureaucracy may be made accountable to the elected government. The issue of control and supervision over bureaucracy was also raised.