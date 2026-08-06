MMMUT 11th Convocation: Girls must lead India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat, says UP governor

Governor Anandiben Patel said on Wednesday that girls must play a leading role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat. She urged students to combine academic excellence with strong character, values and a deep sense of social responsibility. UP governor Anandiben Patel at 11th convocation of MMMTU in Gorakhpur on Wednesday (HT Photo)

Addressing the 11th Convocation Ceremony of Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) in Gorakhpur, the governor conferred 1,523 degrees and presented 46 gold medals to meritorious students. She said that today’s youth are the driving force behind the vision of a developed India and highlighted the crucial contribution of women towards nation-building.

Pointing out that nearly 60% of the degrees awarded this year went to female students, Patel described it as a remarkable example of women’s empowerment.

“Girls have to play a distinguished role in building Viksit Bharat. A degree alone is not enough; character, values and dedication to society are equally important,” she said.

She further stressed that the objective of higher education should not be limited to earning a degree.

“Character building is equally important because knowledge has value only when it is used for the welfare of society and the nation,” the governor said.

Encouraging young women to become self-reliant, Patel emphasised that no work is insignificant if carried out with honesty, sincerity and dedication.

She also lauded MMMUT’s initiative of adopting five villages and suggested launching a campaign to make them drug-free. Referring to emerging social challenges, Patel said educational institutions should actively promote discussions on morality, ethics and social responsibility among students.

Chairman and managing director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Vikas Kaushal, said that a university degree is only the beginning of a lifelong journey of learning and urged graduates to continuously upgrade their skills.

He encouraged students to remain curious and committed to learning throughout their careers. He advised graduates to develop problem-solving abilities, innovation, teamwork and leadership skills alongside technical expertise, saying these qualities would define success in an increasingly competitive world.

Highlighting the rapidly evolving technological landscape, Kaushal emphasised that continuous learning has become indispensable for long-term career success.

ABDUR RAHMAN