LDA prepares action against 51 illegal buildings in Aliganj, after SC lashing

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) began preparations to crack down on 51 illegal commercial buildings in the Aliganj area of the state capital after the Supreme Court pulled up the authority over illegal constructions and sought a status report on the action taken in the cases on Wednesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The court also took serious note of the June 22 fire at an illegal commercial complex built on a residential plot in Aliganj’s Sector D, which killed 15 people and injured nine others.

The proposed enforcement drive follows the court’s sharp observations during the hearing of the Loknathan vs State of Tamil Nadu, in which it expressed concern over illegal constructions in Lucknow and other metropolitan cities.

According to LDA officials, the authority has retrieved files related to the identified illegal constructions from the Prescribed Authority Court and drawn up an action plan. Officials said buildings that are not protected by any stay order from a competent court will face sealing or demolition in accordance with the law.

The Supreme Court has also decided to send a team to Lucknow to conduct an on-ground survey of illegal constructions in Aliganj and review the action taken by the authority.

LDA informed the court that it has identified 51 commercial buildings constructed in violation of residential land-use norms in Aliganj. The court directed the authority to clarify the status of enforcement in all these cases.

Officials said the preliminary assessment includes evaluating the extent of occupation in each building and preparing logistics for possible sealing or demolition.