Donald Trump disses Kamala Harris on 2024 election run book: ‘I would love to buy it’

Donald Trump was asked about his reaction to former VP Kamala Harris writing a book, titled ‘107’, on her failed 2024 election campaign. The president immediately took a sarcastic tone. “I would love to buy, no,” he said, speaking at a press conference on Thursday, after reestablishing the Presidential Fitness Test for American schoolchildren. Donald Trump reacted to Kamala Harris writing a book on her 2024 presidential run(REUTERS)

“She can't speak. She can't talk. She can't do an interview. I wouldn't call her a skilled politician. Would you? She wasn't a skilled person. You know, you have skilled politicians, and you have some that aren't. You know what happened? People said, 'What's wrong with her?' She didn't run a great campaign. I had to beat two. But, where are we? We're in the White House!" Trump added.

The president's response came hours after his 2024 opponent, Kamala Harris, announced she will give voters an inside look at her unsuccessful presidential run, in a book titled ‘107 Days’.

The memoir, published by Simon & Schuster, will be released on September 23 in the US.

"Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for president of the United States, 107 days -- traveling the country, fighting for our future -- the shortest presidential campaign in modern history," Harris said in a video posted on social media.

Harris took over as the Democratic presidential nominee after former President Joe Biden bowed out of the race with just over 100 days to spare.

Kamala Harris said she wrote the book with ‘candor and reflection’ and promised a ‘behind-the-scenes account’ of the campaign. On Wednesday, the former US senator from California announced that she would not run for governor of the state in 2026. However, a potential 2028 presidential run can still not be ruled out.

In her video, Harris said that one truth kept coming back to her: “Sometimes, the fight takes a while.”

The Democrat will make an appearance Thursday night on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’, one of the flagship late-night talk shows on US television that CBS recently announced was ending next year.

(With AFP inputs)